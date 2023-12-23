The Big Picture Batman: The Animated Series continues to be adored by fans after three decades due to its stunning animation style, talented voice cast, and mature storylines.

The original design of Gotham City, Batman, and his villains from the show remain iconic and beloved by comic book fans.

Mezco Toyz has released a new Batmobile Deluxe Set that includes the Batmobile and four retro-style figures, allowing fans to recreate their favorite BTAS episodes.

Batman: The Animated Series has been beloved by comic fans for over three decades. The critically acclaimed show celebrated its 30th anniversary last year and this Christmas, the series’ only theatrically released adventure, Batman: Mask of the Phantasm, will be celebrating its own 30th anniversary. As a result, BTAS has been receiving a ton of love with new 4K releases, comic book continuations, and action figures in recent years. Now, Mezco Toyz is speeding into action with their brand-new Batmobile from the series.

The new Batmobile Deluxe Set comes with Batman’s main ride that was featured in the show’s first two seasons, Mask of the Phantasm, and Batman & Mr. Freeze: Subzero. The Batmobile comes with two seats, rotating wheels with wheel slashers, a sliding cabin roof, and an attachable rocket engine for the engine exhaust. That would be cool on its own, but this set also comes with four retro-style figures of Batman, Robin, The Joker, and Catwoman. Each figure even comes with its own accessories. Batman and Robin come with a Batarang each, but The Dark Knight also comes with a grappling hook/grapple gun combo and a gas mask, while The Boy Wonder comes with his bolas.

On the villain's side of things, The Joker comes with a knife and a laughing fish, while Catwoman has her favorite cat, Isis, and a whip. Every figure in this set will come with two interchangeable heads and four interchangeable arms. Lastly, the Batmobile was designed for two figures to fit in the cockpit. This means you can reenact your favorite BTAS episodes like “The Laughing Fish” and “The Cat and the Claw”.

‘Batman: The Animated Series’ Remains Timeless

Image via Warner Bros. Animation

The brilliance of BTAS has been talked about to death since the dawn of the internet age. However, from its breathtaking “Dark Deco” animation style to the masterful voice cast to the rich, mature storylines, the show was ahead of its time. Especially when you consider the fact that it was a kids' show. That approach paired with Kevin Conroy’s iconic Dark Knight has made the series so rewatchable over the last 30 years.

Companies like McFarlane Toys and Mondo have celebrated this artful rendition of Batman for years with its art style being perfect for toys. While BTAS would rebrand as The New Batman Adventures for its last two seasons with a streamlined aesthetic, the original design of Gotham City, Batman, and his colorful Rogues Gallery are engraved in the hearts of many comic book fans. To the point where they hear Conroy’s voice in their head when they’re reading the comics. That’s a power few adaptations possess.

You can currently stream the entirety of Batman: The Animated Series, along with Batman: Mask of the Phantasm, on Max. Before your binge begins, you can pre-order Mezco’s Batmobile Deluxe Set on their website for $125 USD. The Batmobile can also be purchased separately for $45 USD. Both sets will arrive at your personal Batcave between June and August 2024.

Close

Batman: The Animated Series The Dark Knight battles crime in Gotham City with occasional help from Robin and Batgirl. Release Date September 5, 1992 Cast Kevin Conroy , Efrem Zimbalist Jr. , Loren Lester Main Genre Animation Genres Animation , Action , Adventure Seasons 4

Watch Now