Best Joker Episodes of ‘Batman: The Animated Series’, Ranked

Since arriving in the pages of DC Comics back in 1940, the Joker has been brought to life on screen by such names as Cesar Romero, Jack Nicholson, and Heath Ledger. Those performances are considered classics by fans the world over. Relative newcomers to the role include Jared Leto‘s “damaged” portrayal and Joaquin Phoenix‘s tortured iteration in the feature film Joker; time will tell how their versions of the Clown Prince of Crime are received. But for many, the voice of the Joker that plays in their heads when reading comics belongs to the one and only Mark Hamill of Batman: The Animated Series fame.

Hamill, known for his leading role in the Star Wars saga before the debut of B:TAS, made the Joker his own under the voice direction of Andrea Romano. He brought a now-iconic sound (and laugh) to the character, one that has enjoyed nearly two decades of TV shows, spinoffs, feature films, and video games. But we wanted to revisit the character’s best moments from the original series that started it all. Those moments feature the first-ever appearance of beloved sidekick/love interest Harley Quinn, plenty of glimpses into the Joker’s fragile psyche, and some of the most insane(ly fun) schemes ever cooked up by the Ace of Knaves. We’ve gathered up all of the appearances of the Joker from Batman: The Animated Series below (plus a little more for bonus content and honorable mentions) to rank them from worst to best. Enjoy!

