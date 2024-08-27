With The Batman heading back to theaters August 28, you’ll be able to bring a piece of Gotham home with you. AMC Theaters will be selling a functional Bat-Signal popcorn bucket. The Batman’s return to theaters is to ready audiences for the HBO Max series The Penguin premiering on September 19. The popcorn bucket will also be sold alongside a collectible cup and available as a combo. The popcorn bucket will sell for $34.99 USD, a cup featuring the design of Batmobile over the years will go for $11.99 USD, and a combo can be purchased for $44.99 USD.

The one night showing of The Batman on August 28 will also feature a sneak peek of The Penguin. Promised as a bridge between The Batman and The Batman Part II, by director Matt Reeves, it will show Oz Cobb (Colin Farrell) managing a "power vacuum" left behind by the end of The Batman. Lead writer and showrunner Lauren LeFranc says “we’re living in the underbelly of the city. Oz is a mover and a shaker. He can’t always be trusted. He’s very smart and very methodical, but he’s also extremely impulsive. You can’t predict what he’s going to do.”

What Could The Batman Part II Be About?

Not much is known about The Batman Part II. It’s anyone’s guess who will reprise their roles in the sequel (other than hopefully Batman himself, Robert Pattinson). While speaking about her latest film Blink Twice with Collider's Perri Nemiroff, Zoë Kravitz, she says she doesn’t know if she’ll back. "Matt [Reeves] goes into his hole when he writes," Kravitz explains. "Again, he’s a super intense, detail-oriented director, so I just keep myself busy with things like [Blink Twice] until people call me." Hopefully, with the hype of The Penguin, fans will see the return of both Oz and Selina Kyle in Part II.

Over its 85 years, Batman has had a dynamic history. He first appeared in 1939’s DETECTIVE COMICS #27. One of the earliest and most famous iterations of the Caped Crusader adapted for film was played by Adam West in the 1960s. Later, Michael Keaton would re-popularize the character in the 1980s. Batman continues to be one of the most well-known DC Comics characters to this day.

You can buy tickets in advance for the August 28 screening of The Batman now through AMC.

