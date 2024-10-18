While Batman is an interesting character in his own right, his rogues gallery is just as impressive and fascinating. Many of such colorful characters are mentally damaged, landing them in The Elizabeth Arkham Asylum for the Criminally Insane when Batman deals with them. Arkham Asylum reflects the characters and the world, providing a versatile setting for creators to develop unique movies and TV shows.

As fans get ready to explore Sofia Falcone's (Cristin Milioti) time in Arkham Asylum in The Penguin, now is a great time to delve into the twisted and corrupt institution for the criminally insane and compare the best depictions in other media. This list will not include any comic adaptations simply because there are too many. Each depiction of Arkham Asylum must reflect the world of the media it is presented in and offer depth, intrigue, or other unique elements that add to the overall setting.

10 'Suicide Squad' (2016)

Directed by David Ayer

Suicide Squad follows a group of expendable super criminals with the mission to investigate and eradicate a mysterious growing force. As they learn to cooperate, they must all deal with the Joker's (Jared Leto) antics. While fans view Suicide Squad as one of the worst superhero movies, it did introduce some interesting aspects of the DC Universe, including Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) and the first, albeit brief, look at Arkham Asylum in the DCEU.

Fans also got a glimpse of the Asylum in Zack Snyder's Justice League, but Suicide Squad gave the most extensive look at the DCEU. Extensive may be exaggerated since all fans got was a quick shot of the grungy exterior and a short sequence of the dark, rundown interior with Joker and Harley. Despite the lack of depth, the asylum itself is the typical version of it. It doesn't add anything new, and not much is seen, but it still offers some bit of comic goodness.

9 'Joker: Folie à deux' (2024)

Directed by Todd Phillips

Years after the infamous events in Joker, the sequel, Joker: Folie à deux, follows the titular character in a musical courtroom drama. Since the movie is still in theaters, there won't be any spoilers here, only information on the asylum itself. Finding himself in Arkham Asylum, Joker meets the love of his life, Harley Quinn (Lady Gaga), who helps him become the man he was before as his trial looms in one of the most controversial movies of the year.

While Joker introduced the Arkham Mental Institute, this second movie shows Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) inside the asylum. Since this version is much more grounded, it doesn't feature many notable characteristics, including the Gothic architecture or the sign. However, fans witness a lot of the inside, including the grimy prison cells, separate sections, and, best of all, the dynamics between the guards and prisoners. The asylum fits the movie's tone but isn't too interesting outside of being an Alcatraz-like prison island.

8 'The LEGO Batman Movie' (2017)

Directed by Chris McKay

LEGO has a few theatrical movies, each with incredible moments. The LEGO Batman Movie is one of them, offering a fun twist on the usual Batman movies. It follows Batman (Will Arnett) as he tries to stop Joker's latest scheme, but he will need to face his greatest fear and learn to work with others. The LEGO Batman Movie features a scene where Batman and Robin (Michael Cera) break into Arkham Asylum to send the Joker into the Phantom Zone and be rid of him forever.

The LEGO style allows the movie to do whatever it pleases with Arkham Asylum. Unfortunately, it doesn't use its creative theme as much as it should. The asylum feels more like a maximum-security prison, with thousands of holding cells and tight security, including a metal detector and countless guards. It has a great design, and the massive security makes sense, but it could have been so much better and more creative in this LEGO style.

7 'Batman Begins' (2005)

Directed by Christopher Nolan

As the first movie in Christopher Nolan's trilogy, Batman Begins follows Bruce Wayne (Christian Bale) and the origin of Batman as he faces off against the frightful Scarecrow (Cillian Murphy) and his former teacher Ra's al Ghul (Liam Neeson). Despite having a whole trilogy to work with, Arkham Asylum only appears in Batman Begins, housing many iconic criminals and playing an important role in the story.

As a more grounded Batman movie, Arkham Asylum in Batman Begins reflects the movie's tone, creating a more realistic institute. The building is the National Institute for Medical Research in London, England, sitting atop a hill and serving as a naturally perfect Arkham Asylum to film in. The building fits well with Nolan's aesthetic, and the inside is also rundown but realistic. Batman Begins' Arkham Asylum is fitting and has some intriguing narrative ties with its location in the city and Batman running through potentially inspiring criminals, but it is missing the iconic sign and would benefit from more screen time.

6 'Batman: The Animated Series' (1992)

Showrunners: Bruce Timm and Eric Radomski

With over one hundred episodes, Batman: The Animated Series gives fans their fair share of Arkham Asylum. The show follows Batman and his exploits protecting Gotham from many dangerous criminals. They portray Arkham Asylum as a revolving door and corrupt system, adding to the story and helping make Batman: The Animated Series the best superhero TV show.

Batman: The Animated Series offers the best look into Batman, his world, and his villains. It also provides much information about Arkham. The asylum looks perfect from the outside, sitting ominously atop the hill. The eerie greeting of the sign, the red sky, and the overly large moon also add to the aesthetic, making it look like a haunted house rather than a mental institution. However, the inside is a tad disappointing, mainly only showing open cells, with some having a theme.

5 'Batman: Assault on Arkham' (2014)

Directed by Jay Oliva and Ethan Spaulding

DC has an extensive animated movie universe, with some connected and some separate. Batman: Assault on Arkham is a standalone movie based on the Arkham video game series. While Batman searches for a bomb the Joker placed somewhere in Gotham, Amanda Waller enlists a group of expendable criminals known as the Suicide Squad to break into Arkham Asylum and extract vital information from the Riddler.

With most of the movie taking place in Arkham Asylum, fans get a good view of the iconic location. From the daily happenings of workers to the many rooms, including the kitchen, storage unit, and maximum security, this movie freshly explores Arkham. The aesthetic on the inside is a bit drab, but it fits the theme of the movie, feeling more like a maximum-security prison that the Suicide Squad has to break into.

4 'Batman Forever' (1995)

Directed by Joel Schumacher

While Batman Forever is listed, this entry pertains to the Schumacherverse, including Batman and Robin, since both movies incorporate Arkham Asylum. Each movie has a different Batman, Val Kilmer and George Clooney, who fight groups of Batman's iconic villains. Batman Forever was the first time fans saw Arkham Asylum in live-action since the Tim Burton Batman universe didn't include it.

While both movies are some of the worst superhero movies ever, they provide a unique and inventive version of Arkham Asylum. These versions of Arkham are goofy, stylized, extremely Gothic, and perfect for the world they are in. It doesn't feel realistic at all, which is how this version should be; it feels very comic book-like and silly. The dark atmosphere and spooky and cheesy aspects, such as the villain costumes in the personal belongings section, offer an imaginative Arkham Asylum that the movies should have had more of.