Over the last decade license video games have seen a major uptick in quality. That arguably all started with the Batman: Arkham series of games from Rocksteady Studios. Now, just in time for Batman: Arkham City’s 11th anniversary, McFarlane Toys are releasing a new DC Multiverse Build-A Wave 1 line for the second game in the critically acclaimed trilogy this October.

The new wave includes Batman, The Penguin, Catwoman, and Ra’s Al Ghul with the figure to be assembled being the monstrous Solomon Grundy. One of the best parts of Arkham City was all the cool redesigns for Batman and his iconic rogues' gallery. These figures purr-fectly capture the look of that incredibly dark game and world. Batman, who was voiced by the returning legendary Kevin Conroy, is wearing an updated costume of what he wore when trapped in Arkham City. It’s not too different from the suit he wears in the first game Arkham Asylum, but the fatter Bat-symbol and slightly altered belt design go a long way in making this one of the best Bat-suits. Along with the legs of Grundy, Batman comes with his signature grapnel gun from the game series.

Then there is Catwoman who, like The Joker in Arkham Asylum, was playable in the challenge maps and even got her own DLC campaign that intertwined with Batman’s main mission. Her design in the game is almost one-to-one with her comic book counterpart and, along with Grundy’s undead torso, the figure comes with Catwoman’s iconic whip.

Image via Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Next up is The Penguin whose design in Arkham City is one of the scariest versions of the character to date. Nolan North brought such a unique flair to this mob boss and the glass bottle smashed into his eye, which replaces his comic eye monocle, is one of the cooler changes the Arkham series has ever done. Penguin comes with one of his famous umbrella’s as well as the head and jacket of Grundy. Penguin’s relationship with Grundy in the game series was notable as the undead monster was kept hidden away in the basement of the Iceberg Lounge. This is the nightclub The Penguin controls in Arkham City.

The last main figure in the wave is the mastermind of Arkham City himself, Ra’s Al Ghul. The head of the demon was arguably the best part of the game with his boss fight being one of the best of PS3/Xbox 360 era. The character is in his sleeveless green and gold armor Arkham design and, along with Grundy’s arms, he’s armed with his sword from the game as well. Finally, once you complete the set, Grundy looks to be among the best builds from McFarlane. Like most of the characters in the Arkham series, Grundy’s design is just so menacing with the figure appearing to have a weighty presence to it.

11 years later, Arkham City is still not just one of the best superhero games of all time, but one of the best games ever made. Whether it's the game’s brilliant story from comics legend Paul Dini, the flawless pacing and escalation of the thrilling journey, or the amazing gameplay, Arkham City took everything Arkham Asylum beautifully set up and perfected it. The shocking ending in particular cemented Arkham City as one of the best Batman stories ever told. McFarlane captures this game’s greatness with these figures and then some. Hopefully like their Arkham Asylum and Arkham Knight waves, this is only the start of their Arkham City line.

You can pre-order McFarlane’s Solomon Grundy Build-A Wave 1 set Arkham City Wave on their website now. Each figure is $24.99, or you can buy a bundle featuring every figure for $84.96.