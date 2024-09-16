To celebrate 30 years of Sideshow Collectibles, one of the most popular distributors in the toys and collectibles market, Hot Toys has decided to dig into one of the most popular video game franchises of all time. The official Hot Toys Instagram revealed two new figures from the third installment in Warner Bros. and Rocksteady Studios, Batman: Arkham Knight. One of the figures features Kevin Conroy's legendary Dark Knight donning a fully gold-plated version of the Batman Beyond suit he wears in the game, and the other is Batgirl with her classic purple and gold suit from her appearance in the Batgirl: A Matter of Family DLC, which was released as an add-on to the game at a later date. This is a gift to fans still mourning the cancelation of the Batgirl film, which would have seen Leslie Grace take over the titular role with Michael Keaton and J.K. Simmons reprising their roles as Bruce Wayne and Commissioner Gordon, respectively.

The new Batman figure features an added tactical touch from the original Batman Beyond suit in the game, which is ordinarily red and gray. It also adds a newly painted cowled head with two interchangeable lower faces and a new bat logo painted in gold chrome. It also comes with a carefully tailored Batcape for dynamic flying poses, and signature Batman gadgets such as Batarang, grapple hook, disruptor, REC gun, and freeze grenade. Batgirl's figure also comes with many of these same gadgets, in addition to brown/red fabric hair, and a gold logo that pops off the background of the purple suit. Batgirl also comes with an exclusive Remote Hacking Device which fans of the game know well for completing mini-game challenges.

What Other Hot Toys Have Been Released Lately?

Hot Toys most recently revealed a new Terminator figure based on Arnold Schwarzenegger's appearance in Terminator: Judgment Day, while also capitalizing on the success of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice by releasing a figure of Keaton's titular character. This was fresh off the heels of Hot Toys venturing to a Galaxy Far, Far Away for a Star Wars figure based on Chewbacca carrying C-3PO in The Empire Strikes Back, and also dropping a Darth Vader collectible based on his helmetless look right before his death in Return of the Jedi.

The newly-announced Batman and Batgirl figures are not yet available for pre-order, but keep your eyes on the Sideshow Collectibles website to be the first to know when they are. Check out the first images of the collectibles above and stay tuned to Collider for future updates.

