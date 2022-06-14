HBO Max Latin America has ordered an original animated feature-length film Batman Azteca: Choque de Imperios (Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires). The feature comes from the first-ever collaboration between Warner Bros Animation, Particular Crowd, and Mexico’s Anima, and Chatrone (Book of Life).

The Spanish-language animated film will take place in Aztec Mexico and will immerse viewers in the enigmatic culture of Mesoamerica. The feature will follow a Yohualli Coatl, whose father, village leader Toltecatzin, is murdered by Spanish Conquistadors. The young boy then flees to Tenochtitlan to warn King Moctezuma and his high priest, Yoka, of looming danger. He trains with his mentor and assistant, Acatzin, using the temple of Tzinacan, the bat god, as a lair. All the while developing equipment and weaponry to confront the Spanish invasion, protect Moctezuma’s temple, and avenge his father’s death.

The animated film will be entirely produced in Mexico with local talent. Horacio Garcia Rojas, (Narcos: Mexico) will voice the lead character of Yohualli Coatl. Harley Quinn fame Juan Meza-León will serve as the director. Meza-León took to Instagram to confirm the project writing, "Batman Azteca. Its finally out! // Por fin salio! Very excited and honored to be part of this.”

José C. García de Letona, Aaron D. Berger, Carina Schulze and Fernando De Fuentes all will serve as producers of the film. To keep things authentic and relevant, Alejandro Díaz Barriga, a consultant specializing in Mesoamerican studies and, the ethnic history of Mexico and the Andean region, will work with the creative team. He will further ensure that the indigenous representation portrayed in the Batman Azteca is appropriate and relevant.

The announcement came during the 37th Guadalajara Int'l Film Festival (FICG). HBO Max Latin America debuted in the region back in June 2021. At the time the streamer revealed plans to produce ‘50-70 HBO Max originals in Latin America by 2023.’ Luis Duran, general manager, HBO Max Latin America, told Variety, “When we launched more than eight months ago, we promised to launch 100 shows in a year and a half; I think we’re on track to deliver that promise.”

Currently, there is no release date or more production details available for Azteca: Choque de Imperios. Read the synopsis below: