The Big Picture Batman Azteca introduces a new Caped Crusader with a literal bat headpiece and glowing yellow eyes.

The film blends Mexican culture with Batman lore in a unique take on the Spanish Conquest.

Batman Azteca is set to premiere on Max, adding to the rich tapestry of Elseworld Batman stories.

Throughout Batman’s rich 85-year history, The Dark Knight has been reimagined countless times. Whether it be a steampunk hero taking on Jack the Ripper or Batman Beyond fighting crime in the Blade Runner-inspired 2039 Gotham, there’s a Batman for almost every type of DC fan. Now, the list of Batmen continues to grow as we’ve just been given our first official look at the new animated film Batman Azteca: Choque de Imperios (The Clash of Empires).

The image shared by concept environmental artist Jose Iturriaga depicts the latest version of Batman, who’s not Bruce Wayne. This Caped Crusader features a literal bat headpiece and glowing yellow eyes. This original take on the iconic hero will be ingrained in Mexican culture with an alternate take on the Spanish Conquest. While the film was overseen by DC and Warner Brothers, Batman Azteca was made in Mexico with the help of Ánima and Chatrone. The film looks to take full advantage of its change of scenery with culturally authentic costumes and weapons. History is at the forefront of Batman's mission here, which isn’t too dissimilar to another beloved DC animated film, Batman Ninja. This took a look at the vigilante through an anime-inspired lens.

Batman’s Elseworld Adventures

There have been many characters to take on the Batman persona besides Bruce Wayne. Terry McGinnis, Dick Grayson, Tim Fox and John Paul Valley just to name a few. However, it has been in Batman’s Elseworld, non-canon stories, where the character has truly shined of late. Especially when it comes to the long lineup of animated DC Films. Since the mid-2000s the popular comic universe has released at least one DC direct-to-video film a year. Most of those well received feature-length adventures have been centered around Batman. Whether it be Gotham by Gaslight, Batman: Gotham Knight or Batman Ninja, there have been many fresh takes on the character that have welcomed both old and new fans alike. From the small glimpse we’ve gotten so far of Batman Azteca, this is going to be another exciting addition to the character’s ever-expanding lore. That’s even before you consider how great this is for representation in comic book storytelling.

When Does ‘Batman Azteca’ Release?

Batman Azteca: Choque de Imperios doesn’t have a release date yet. However, it will stream on Max, and it’s a safe bet that it’ll debut before the end of the year. With the three-part epic crossover event Crisis on Infinite Earths concluding the current DC animated universe of films this year, DC will likely want to get Batman Azteca out before James Gunn’s new DCU starts in 2025. While we wait to learn more, you can view the teaser image for Batman Azteca below. The film is directed by Juan Meza-León.