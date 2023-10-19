The Big Picture Bruce Wayne/Batman has a large group of partners and allies, known as the "Bat-family," who help him retain his humanity and fight crime.

Members of the Bat-family, such as Alfred Pennyworth and Dick Grayson, play significant roles in Bruce's life and are integral to the enduring legend of Batman.

The Bat-family also includes characters like Barbara Gordon, Jason Todd, Tim Drake, Stephanie Brown, Cassandra Cain, Kate Kane, Damian Wayne, and Terry McGinnis, who have their own unique backgrounds and contributions to the Batman universe.

Bruce Wayne/Batman is often perceived as a loner. But he actually has a large group of partners and allies, many of whom have become part of what fans affectionately refer to as the “Bat-family”. These connections help make up for the loss of Bruce’s parents and ensure that he retains his humanity. The following is a list of the closest members of the Bat-family, based mostly on their histories in DC Comics, rather than other media. It is by no means exhaustive, as it does not include independent allies of Bruce’s nor alternate versions of Batman who are not close with him.

Thomas and Martha Wayne

Image via Warner Bros.

Bruce’s parents are known for being killed in a mugging, with their deaths inspiring Bruce to become Batman and fight crime. But flashbacks and other narrative devices have allowed various stories to add more detail to the tragic figures and both Thomas and Martha have connections to other characters that continue to inform present-day narratives.

Alfred Pennyworth

The Waynes’ loyal butler, Alfred became Bruce’s surrogate father after Thomas and Martha died. Alfred is instrumental in Bruce’s war on crime, often helping him and his partners gather intelligence and using his considerable medical knowledge to treat their wounds. He serves as a loving mentor and grandfather figure to many of the younger heroes. The version of Alfred from the main comics continuity was killed off in 2019 and has remained dead since, but given the character’s popularity it seems likely he will return to life eventually. He is a highlight of many of the best Batman stories.

Bruce Wayne

Little can be said about the family’s patriarch that hasn’t been already. As compelling as many of his partners are, it’s Bruce’s struggle to make the world a better place despite the horrible things that have happened to him that draws most fans in and gives the franchise life. An extremely versatile character, he has appeared in a wide assortment of stories in various tones and styles throughout his more than 80-year history, all of which contribute in their own ways to the enduring legend of Batman.

Dick Grayson

Image via WBTV

A young trapeze artist for Haly’s Circus, Dick Grayson was performing with his parents, John and Mary, when their wires were sabotaged by gangsters working for Tony Zucco, killing them. After witnessing the tragedy, Bruce revealed his identity as Batman and took Dick on as his crime fighting student, with Dick becoming the first Robin. After the pair apprehended Zucco Dick continued to serve as the first and most enduring of Batman’s many sidekicks. While serving with the Teen Titans Dick came of age and asserted his independence from Bruce, creating his own heroic identity, Nightwing. As Nightwing he continued to serve as a regular character in both Teen Titans and Batman-related comics, and has led many solo titles of his own. But while these stories have shown that he is more than just Batman’s partner their connection is still highly important and Dick is often seen as Bruce’s most obvious and immediate successor, having taken on the mantle of Batman when his adopted father is unavailable various times.

Barbara Gordon

Image via The WB

Although Bette Kane technically predates her, most continuities recognize Barbara Gordon as the first Batgirl. The character was created for comics and the 1960s Batman TV show simultaneously. While dressed like Batman for a costume ball Barbara foiled a kidnapping plot that had targeted Bruce Wayne, impressing Bruce and leading Barbara to become a partner to him and Dick. In some continuities she is depicted as Jim Gordon’s niece who he eventually adopted though more often she is simply presented as his biological daughter. In graphic novel The Killing Joke, Barbara was shot in the spine by the Joker, making her paraplegic. Although she was no longer able to operate as Batgirl she continued to support and coordinate other crime fighters as Oracle, an information broker who used her technology and research skills to gather intelligence. In the rebooted continuity known as The New 52 Barbara was shown eventually recovering from her injury and resuming the Batgirl identity, although she has occasionally returned to being Oracle.

Jason Todd

Image via HBO

After Dick became more independent a new Robin was created. A troubled street orphan, Jason Todd was found by Bruce while attempting to steal the Batmobile’s tires. He was a disturbed character, with Bruce sometimes shown believing that if he didn’t have crime fighting as an outlet for his rage he would become a criminal. But even as Robin he was hot-headed and ruthless, often disobeying Bruce’s orders and employing severe violence against criminals.

This made him unpopular with many fans, leading to the famous storyline “A Death in the Family.” In that arc, Jason was captured, brutally beaten, and eventually killed by the Joker after a fan poll decided that he should not survive the encounter. His death was a significant turning point for the franchise and characters, with Bruce regarding it as his greatest failure.

Almost two decades later the character was resurrected in the “Under the Hood” story arc. “Under the Hood” revealed that alterations to the multiverse had brought Jason back to life, after which he adopted the Red Hood moniker, a former alias of the Joker’s, and returned to Gotham, where he began using lethal force against the criminal community. He served as an antagonist to the Bat-family for several years before working towards redemption and being accepted back into it, although he still employs more severe tactics, including firearms. This reinvention successfully restored interest in the character, making him more popular than he had been before his death.

Tim Drake

Image via HBO Max

Young Tim Drake attended Haly’s Circus the night John and Mary Grayson were killed, having briefly met and befriended Dick before the performance. When Robin started appearing in Gotham shortly after Dick was taken in by Bruce, Tim’s innate detective skills led him to discover the duo’s secret identities, and later Jason Todd’s. Although he idolized Batman and Robin, after Jason’s death Tim recognized that the former was becoming a more brutal crime fighter. Tim believed he again needed a Robin to bring light back into his life. When Dick and Bruce were endangered by one of Two-Face’s plots, Tim donned the Robin costume and rescued his idols. Tim remained in the role, becoming the definitive Robin for a generation of fans. After his father was killed during Identity Crisis he was adopted by Bruce, taking the name Tim Wayne for a time. After Bruce’s disappearance in Final Crisis Tim began operating as Red Robin and has since taken on a few other code-names.

Stephanie Brown

Image via DC Comics

The daughter of supervillain Arthur Brown/Cluemaster, Stephanie Brown fashioned a costume and set out to get her father arrested, calling herself “The Spoiler” as she intended to spoil his crime spree, and encountering Batman and Robin (while Tim was inhabiting the latter identity). She decided to continue operating as a superhero permanently, initially doing so without Batman’s approval. She frequently appeared as a supporting character in Robin comics, becoming Tim’s most popular love interest. When a rift formed between Bruce and Tim, the former officially admitted Stephanie into his inner circle and began formally training her. In addition to Spoiler Stephanie has operated as both Robin and Batgirl, though it always seems to be a matter of time before she returns to her original alter ego.

Cassandra Cain

Image via DC Comics

Hoping to mold her into the perfect killer, mercenary David Cain put his daughter Cassandra through an intense training regimen, isolated her from human contact, and refused to teach her to read or write. This caused her brain to interpret movement and body language as her primary languages, further enhancing her speed and skill in combat. After David forced her to kill her first target Cassandra was horrified by what she had done and fled her father. When Two-Face hired David to kill Commissioner Gordon Cassandra saved the latter, after which Bruce took her on as the new Batgirl, and eventually formally adopted her. Telepathic treatment allowed her to speak and become literate. She is recognized as one of the most skilled combatants in the world, outclassing even Bruce himself. The character has sometimes used other code-names including Black Bat and Orphan.

Kate Kane

Image via The CW

On her twelfth birthday Martha’s niece, Kate Kane, her twin sister Beth, and their mother Gabrielle were kidnapped by terrorists. Although her father, decorated U.S. Army colonel Jacob Kane, led a rescue mission the terrorists murdered Gabrielle and Beth was believed to be killed in the crossfire between them and the Army. Despite the tragedy Kate went on to become a successful cadet at West Point. But when her romantic relationship with fellow cadet Sophie Moore was exposed Kate refused to denounce her sexuality as a lesbian, leading her to be expelled due to homophobic Army policies. When a man attempted to mug her, she used her combat skills to dispatch him just as Batman arrived to see if she needed help. Inspired by the Dark Knight, she began operating as a vigilante, with Jacob offering to help and designing a Batsuit for her, after which she took on the name Batwoman. As one of Bruce’s few living biological relatives Kate shares a unique relationship with him but remains relatively independent as a crime fighter.

RELATED: Forget Batman! Where's Our Stand-Alone Robin Movie?

Damian Wayne

In the 2006 story arc “Batman and Son” Bruce was given a biological child in the main canon. In the storyline, Talia al Ghul, a recurring love interest and enemy of Bruce’s, reveals that he is the father of her son, Damian. Talia had Damian’s genetics altered and put him through rigorous training to make him the ultimate warrior. Her influence made Damian spoiled, arrogant, and prone to brutal, even lethal, violence. Still, he showed potential for good by assisting the Bat-family in a few cases. When Dick became Batman after Final Crisis, he selected Damian as his Robin. When Bruce returned Damian remained in the role. Although his arrogance and violent streak still cause problems, he has also developed significant bonds with most of the Bat-family and become more genuinely heroic.

Terry McGinnis

Image via Warner Bros. Television Animation

In 1999 the iconic Batman: The Animated Series received a unique sequel. Set decades in the future Batman Beyond showed Bruce (again voiced by the legendary Kevin Conroy) forced into retirement due to his ailing health. After he has a chance encounter with troubled teenager Terry McGinnis (Will Friedle), the latter discovers his identity. When his father is murdered by corrupt members of Wayne Enterprises Terry steals Bruce’s most recent, high-tech Batsuit and brings them to justice. Although initially reluctant to help him Bruce eventually does so and allows Terry to continue operating as a new Batman, serving as his mentor and helping gather intelligence. The futuristic setting and dynamic between Terry and Bruce made Batman Beyond a hit with audiences. DC still regularly publishes Batman Beyond comics to this day.