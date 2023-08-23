The Big Picture McFarlane Toys has been the main provider of high quality DC action figures, particularly for Batman fans.

While the DC Universe is in flux on the big screen at the moment, if you're a collector of DC themed action figures it’s arguably the greatest time to be alive. For the last several years McFarlane Toys has been the main provider of high quality action figures for the popular comic book brand. Especially if you’re a Batman fan, McFarlane has made a ton of dreams come true in that regard. Now the toy company’s latest Batman 2-pack collides two of The Dark Knight’s best storylines of the 21st century.

The GameStop exclusive Gold Label 2-Pack features Batman and the Bat-Raptor. The famous DC hero is modeled after his appearance in Batman: Hush. The 2002 12-issue comic run is among the best Batman stories ever told with Jim Lee’s art becoming iconic. Now DC’s President, Lee’s muscle heavy Dark Knight with a bulky belt and blue-gray color scheme is arguably the definitive Batman costume. This is the third iteration McFarlane has done for Batman’s Hush design, but this particular version has a nice glossy finish that makes the paint really pop.

The Bat-Raptor on the other hand is from the massive DC crossover series Dark Knights: Metal which was mainly done by writer Scott Snyder and artist Greg Capullo. This again is another variant re-release from McFarlane, but the new red and blue glossy color scheme matches Hush’s Batman nicely. Interestingly, the Bat-Raptor also draws inspiration from The Batman Who Laughs comics.

McFarlane’s DC Multiverse

McFarlane’s main seven-inch line has given a ton of love to Batman since their partnership with DC began in 2020. The character has such a rich history in comics, movies, and on TV and McFarlane hasn’t wasted any time giving Batman fans what they want. There have been Batman figures for movies like The Dark Knight, The Batman, and at San Diego Comic Con this past July it was announced that the company would be releasing a Batman 6-pack featuring every movie version of the character. However, one of the best parts of McFarlane’s line has been their different comic figures. Just this past year they’ve done the previously mentioned regular version of Batman: Hush, Batman: Knightfall and Rebirth’s Detective Comics alongside Tim Drake’s Robin and Batman’s smartest foe The Riddler. Batman’s 85th anniversary is next year, so it’ll be exciting to see which versions of the hero McFarlane has planned for that huge milestone.

When Does McFarlane’s Batman 2-Pack Release?

The Batman and Bat-Raptor McFarlane Gold Label 2-pack is releasing on September 24, 2023. You can pre-order the set on GameStop’s website now for $49.99. You can also check out McFarlane’s entire Batman catalog on their website. Check out more images of the Gold Label 2-pack below: