The first trailer for James Gunn’s Superman has the world ready to usher in a new era for DC movies, but one relic from the DCEU that was received with mixed opinions will now live on forever. On its official Instagram, Hot Toys unveiled a new figure of Ben Affleck’s Batman based on his look in his final DCEU appearance, The Flash. Affleck’s Batman is even riding on the Batcycle that he uses in the film to get over to Central City to help Barry fight crime. The Flash garnered mixed reviews upon release, earning a 63% score from critics and an 82% rating from audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, while also only grossing $271 million despite needing around $400 million to break even.

Hot Toys has been on a Batman kick of late, and recently unveiled two new figures of Batman and Robin based on the controversial superhero flick, Batman & Robin. The studio also went to the well of the highest-grossing Batman movie ever, The Dark Knight Rises, to show off a new collectible of Christian Bale’s Batman from his appearance early in the film when he goes back into the Batcave to put the suit on one more time. Hot Toys also worked with the other side of the superhero aisle, the MCU, and recently unveiled a new figure of Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man based on his appearance in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. This came not long after the studio gave a new figure to Miguel O’Hara, aka Spider-Man 2099, from his role as the villain in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Will Ben Affleck Ever Reprise His Role as Batman?

Ben Affleck is not expected to ever return to DC and reprise his role as Batman, especially under James Gunn’s new regime, which even replaced Henry Cavill as Superman with David Corenswet. There is a Batman movie in the works in the DCU, The Brave and the Bold, but Gunn recently revealed that they were still working on the script for the film and the casting process had not yet begun. Affleck will next be seen in The Accountant 2, the sequel to the 2016 action thriller that’s due in theaters on April 25, 2025.

Your changes have been saved The Flash Barry Allen uses his super speed to change the past, but his attempt to save his family creates a world without super heroes, forcing him to race for his life in order to save the future. Director Andres Muschietti Cast Ezra Miller , Michael Keaton , Ben Affleck , Sasha Calle , Michael Shannon Runtime 2 hours 24 minutes Writers Christina Hodson , Joby Harold Studio Budget 200 million Studio(s) Warner Bros. Pictures , DC Expand

