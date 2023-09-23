The Big Picture Batman collectors can now own a limited edition Batmobile pin set featuring four iconic vehicles, including Adam West's from the 1960s TV series.

Michael Keaton's Batmobile, seen in the 1989 film and The Flash, is also part of the set, along with a special limited edition Batmobile communicator pin.

The set includes the Batmobile from Batman: The Animated Series and Val Kilmer's Batmobile from Batman Forever, which has a glow-in-the-dark feature. Exciting Batman movies are also in the works.

Batman collectors can now add pins of different onscreen versions of the Batmobile to their collection. DC Shop has revealed the limited edition Batman Gotham City Classics Batmobile Pin Set. The set features four vehicles that are each black nickel plated, and having moving wheels. The pins come inside a wheel package, which has a hubcap with the Batman logo.

One of the Batmobiles featured in the set is the one used by Adam West's version of the Caped Crusader in the 1960s Batman TV series. This version of the vehicle has a red Batman emblem on the doors. Unlike other Batmobiles, this one also has a police light. One of the other Batmobile pins is the one used by Michael Keaton's version in the 1989 Batman film and 1992's Batman Returns. The vehicle also recently appeared in this year's DCEU movie The Flash, which featured Keaton reprising the role. The Batmobile isn't the only pin from the Keaton era of the Dark Knight. One of the other ones is the Batmobile communicator, which slides out a microphone. Keaton's Batman used the communicator in the first film when he needed the Batmobile to come to him, or to activate the vehicle's shield covering. The communicator pin is a special chase limited edition of 495. There is also a gold version of the communicator, which is a limited edition of 5.

Another one of the Batmobiles included in the set is the one featured in Batman: The Animated Series, which starred Kevin Conroy as the Dark Knight. This version of the Batmobile also appeared in the films Batman: Mask of the Phantasm (1993), Batman & Mr. Freeze: SubZero (1998), and Batman and Harley Quinn (2017). The most recent Batmobile that is included in the set is the one used by Val Kilmer in 1995's Batman Forever. One notable aspect of the Batman Forever Batmobile's design was a fin on the roof, similar to the vehicle appeared in the comic books in the 1940s and 1950s. The Batman Forever pin also has a glow-in-the-dark feature. In the movie, the Batmobile had multiple lights as part of its design.

The Upcoming Batman Movies

Image via 20th Century Fox

Batman fans will have two versions of the Dark Knight on the big screen to look forward to. Robert Pattinson's version of Batman will return in The Batman - Part II, which is scheduled to be released on October 3, 2025. Just like the first film, it will be directed by Matt Reeves. Another version of Batman will be introduced in The Brave and the Bold, which will be set in James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Universe. The film will introduce Bruce Wayne's son Damian, who goes on to take up the mantle of Batman's sidekick Robin. The Brave and the Bold will be directed by Andy Muschietti, who recently directed The Flash.

The Batman Gotham City Classics Batmobile Pin Set is available to purchase exclusively at DC Shop. Check the pins out below:

Image via DC