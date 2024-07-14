The Big Picture DC and Tim Burton fans can rejoice as Beetlejuice Beetlejuice finally gets its long-awaited sequel with Michael Keaton returning.

The new Beetlejuice/DC crossover covers feature Keaton's iconic characters meeting, with Batman and Beetlejuice facing off on one cover.

With connections between Burton, Keaton, and composer Danny Elfman, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice promises a whimsically gothic return.

After 36 years, Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice is finally getting a sequel in the fitting form of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. The horror comedy will see the return of Michael Keaton’s famed Bio-Exorcist. However, as most DC fans know well, Keaton’s other famous film role from the 80s was Batman. The actor would go to play the latter character three times, but Beetlejuice and Batman never got a chance to meet face-to-face. That's until now, as DC is releasing new variant crossover covers to promote the release of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

There are six variant covers in total. The titles included being Gotham City Sirens #2 (August 13th) by Dan Hipp, House of Secrets #92 (2024 Facsimile Edition, August 21st) by Kelley Jones, Nightwing #117 (August 21st) by Nicola Scott, and Superman #17 (August 21st) by Chris Bachalo. There’s also Wonder Woman #12 (August 21st) by Elizabeth Torque and Sabine Moss and Batman #152 (September 4). These artful designs have Beetlejuice dancing with Harley Quinn, terrorizing Nightwing, becoming friends with Superman in the Neitherworld waiting room, and Wonder Woman trying to capture the Beetlejuice sandworm.

However, the showdown that every Keaton fan has been waiting for is happening on the cover of Batman #152. With art by Joe Quinones, the piece is an alternate take on Batman’s iconic cathedral finale. Keaton’s Dark Knight is waiting on top of the bell tower in his classic 89 suit. Yet, instead of Jack Nicholson's Joker waiting for him, Keaton’s Beetlejuice is there in his elongated carousel form getting ready to strike behind Batman. Beetlejuice even has the added touch of a bat signal on top of his carousel.

It’s Showtime For Batman & Beetlejuice

Close

While these two cinematic creatures of the night don’t inhabit the same gothic world, there are more than a few pieces connecting Batman and Beetlejuice together. Besides Keaton, both Warner Brothers films were directed by Burton. Beetlejuice would debut a year before Batman would take over the world with “Batmania” in the summer of 1989. It would take over three decades for Burton to return to the director's chair for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, but he would quickly come back to The Caped Crusader in 1992 with Batman Returns.

That sequel would end up being deemed too dark by many viewers and parents, despite being a cult classic by today's standards, which would cause WB to shift gears, replacing Burton as director with Joel Schumacher for Batman Forever. Finally, the last piece linking these two legends is composer Danny Elfman. He’s best remembered for his rousing Batman score and them. However, his music for Beetlejuice is just as whimsically gothic and fun.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will be haunting theaters on September 6, 2024. Just a year after Keaton returned as Batman in The Flash, the actor will be dusting off his black and white pinstriped suit to terrorize Jenna Ortega and Winona Ryder. The original Beetlejuice is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video while Batman is fighting crime on Max. The new Beetlejuice/DC crossover covers will be released throughout August and early September before moviegoers say the ghost with the most’s dreaded name three times again.

Your browser does not support the video tag.