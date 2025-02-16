It's hard to believe that Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy started 20 years ago with 2005’s Batman Begins. The film, starring Christian Bale as The Dark Knight, retold the hero's origin story and reestablished this brooding vigilante of the night as a serious character. It also changed the comic book genre forever with its grittier yet hopeful design. Now, as the film's historic anniversary draws closer this summer, McFarlane Toys has unveiled their latest DC figure based on Batman Begins.

A part of McFarlane's DC Multiverse seven-inch figure line, their newest Batman Begins figure is Bale’s first Batsuit that he assembled using equipment from Wayne Enterprises. The product shot even recreates the film's main poster and its brown marketing color scheme. The figure will come with a staple McFarlane character card, a grapnel gun and a batarang. McFarlane Toys looks to be expanding their Dark Knight trilogy line in a big way this year. They previously released figures for Bale’s Dark Knight suit, Scarecrow, Bane, The Joker and Two-Face. Also joining the collection, we can look forward to a new version of Cillian Murphy’s Scarecrow and Knightmare Batman. The latter of which was a hallucinated version of Batman caused by Scarecrow’s fear toxin. This Batman Begins figure will go up for pre-order at select retailers on Friday, February 21.

What Is ‘Batman Begins’ About?

Batman Begins follows a young Bruce Wayne as he trains across the world to learn how to fight corruption in Gotham City. This brings him to the League of Shadows' doorstep where he fights under Ra’s al Ghul and Ducard (Liam Neeson). Years later he would return to Gotham to take on Carmine Falcone and the crime underworld that has plagued his city for decades. With the help of Lucus Fox (Morgan Freeman) of Wayne Enterprises and his trusted butler, Alfred Pennyworth (Michael Caine), Bruce uses the Batman persona to strike fear into his enemies. He makes friends along the way like detective James Gordon (Gary Oldman), but his presence in Gotham only makes things crazier, as the Scarecrow has control of Arkham Asylum and the League of Shadows has returned to Gotham.

Whether it be the awards-worthy preferences, Hans Zimmer and James Newton Howard's brilliant musical score or the inspiring themes, Batman Begins remains one of the best comic book films of all time. Despite being two decades old, given the current bleak state of the world, there's still a lot we could learn from Nolan's first superhero outing.

Where Can You Watch ‘Batman Begins’?

Batm an Begins is currently streaming on Max alongside most of DC's back catalog of popular titles. The trailer can be viewed below. You can also view McFarlane Toys' extensive list of DC Multiverse figures on their website.