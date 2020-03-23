The Collider.com Podcast: Episode 251 – ‘Batman Begins’ and ‘The Dark Knight’

This week on The Collider.com Podcast, we’re talking about Batman Begins and The Dark Knight, which are both available on Netflix until the end of March. For Batman Begins, we discuss why the film was so groundbreaking, how it relates to Christopher Nolan‘s career, how it changed superhero movies, and more. We then move to a discussion of The Dark Knight, why the film is so damn entertaining even though it’s so bleak, how Batman becomes a supporting character in his own movie, why The Dark Knight Rises had trouble as a follow-up, and more. We then finish up with Recently Watched.

Click on the respective link to find us on iTunes. If you like the show, please leave us a review on iTunes along with your hottest movie-related take, and we’ll read it on air and talk about it.

And if you have any movie or TV related questions for us, please drop us a line on Twitter with the hashtag #CPmail. To keep up to date with The Collider.com Podcast, you can follow us on Twitter at @MattGoldberg and @AdamChitwood.