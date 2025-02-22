Batman Begins is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. The 2005 film was the fire that ignited Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy. In the world of today's MCU, it's easy to get numb from all the superhero marketing. However, in the mid-2000s, Warner Brothers and DC went all out with Batman Begins action figures, collectibles, and merchandise to mark The Caped Crusader's massive return to the big screen. Now McFarlane Toys is going back in time to honor Nolan and Christian Bale's first Batman film with a new scream-worthy figure.

A part of McFarlane's DC Multiverse line, their latest Gold Label figure is Bale’s Batman in his Scarecrow gas “Knightmare” appearance. This is a monstrous version of The Dark Knight that he gave Dr. Crane, aka Scarecrow (Cillian Murphy), a taste of his own medicine. Scarecrow’s fear was a tar monster-like beast with black goo coming out of his mouth. While it was enhanced with CGI, the shot was done practically in typical Nolan fashion.

The seven-inch piece from the neck down is basically the same as McFarlane's normal Batman Begins figure. However, the head sculpt recreates that horrific image from the film. It makes Bale’s Batman look like a gargoyle that hasn't seen the light of day in years. Because of that, this is one of the more unique Batman figures McFarlane has done in a while. This piece will be a Target exclusive and is hitting stores now.

What Did the Fear Toxin Do to Bruce Wayne?

Each part of Nolan’s DC trilogy had a particular theme. For Batman Begins, it was overcoming and embracing your fear. Bruce Wayne used his fear of bats as a weapon in his costume, but that was tested with his first big bad Scarecrow. The villain's fear toxin made Bruce relive his parents' death, which took him out of the game for several days. Through this experience, he learned the dangers of making missions personal and what a selfless act of heroism truly means. That would lead to him saving Gotham City, taking down Scarecrow and Ra’s al Ghul, and becoming an unlikely symbol of hope. Even though Batman Begins is two decades old, there's still a lot we can learn from the film. Topics like standing up to political and economic corruption are sadly more relevant than ever. That relatable emotional weight set the stage for one of the greatest trilogies in film history.

Where Can You Stream ‘Batman Begins'?

Batman Begins is currently streaming on Max alongside most of The Dark Knight’s historic back catalog of titles. Before your next Nolan binge, you can view McFarlane Toys' lineup of DC figures on their website.