1997's Batman & Robin managed to do what the likes of Joker and The Penguin have failed to do for 85 years now: kill Batman. Not with Smylex or riddles, but with bat-nipples and bad ice puns. So, when the fate of the franchise was handed to director Christopher Nolan, the expectations were lofty, bordering on unrealistic. Relaunch what had been one of WB's most successful franchises, erase the 8-year stench left by the last film, and possibly be of good quality while making a guano-load of money. Lofty, yes. Unrealistic? Apparently not, considering Batman Begins checked everything on the list, kicking off the Nolan trilogy with a bang. Well, the film did. One TV spot, which should have set the tone for the film, getting fans utterly stoked, was less "bang" and more a post-grunge, pop-rock cringe, courtesy of its use of "Someday" by Nickelback.

Nickelback and Batman, a Match Made in Hell

That's right, Nickelback, "the most hated band in the world," and the subject of the 2023 documentary Hate to Love: Nickelback. Nickelback's "Someday," a song that hits about as hard as a Nerf anvil, was used to promote a film featuring the Dark Knight. It's a match made in Hell, which begs the question: What were they thinking? In my mind, it was one of two things. Either some elderly guy in charge of promotion heard that Nickelback was hip and what the kids were listening to, or it was the annual "Leave Your Hearing Aids at Home" day over at Warner Bros when the TV spot was green-lit.

The choice to use "Someday" for the Dark Knight is akin to using "Baby Shark" to promote Jaws. Or perhaps Metallica's "Master of Puppets" for Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie. Although that, too, would be pretty sweet. But there must be a reason, right? No rational person or collective would knowingly connect Batman with this sort of music, so maybe the answer lies in the lyrics. Hence begins the journey into deciphering the song and trying to find a semblance of reason as to why it was chosen.

So let's start with the first lines of the chorus: "Someday, somehow, I'm gonna make it alright but not right now." Possibly. It could be a subliminal message, saying, "Hey, we're going to make Batman awesome again. Not right now, but on June 15, 2005." Then there's this line from the second verse: "Let's rewrite an ending that fits instead of a Hollywood horror." Batman Begins is a rewrite of sorts, and if anything is Hollywood horror, it's Batman & Robin. Only it's a beginning, not an ending. It even says so in the title, so that one is a little less likely. Truth be told, that's about it, so unless one of the two actually did play a part, the lyric theory doesn't justify the use of "Someday."

The Use of “Someday” Is a Master Class in How Not To Promote a Film

That being said, there is one line from the song that does seem oddly appropriate: "How the hell'd we wind up like this?" All kidding aside, the use of "Someday" in a TV spot promoting a film like Batman Begins is a master class in how not to promote a film. The song is wildly inconsistent with the tone of the film, but does, in fact, fit in almost perfectly with the spot itself — and that's a big problem. The clips and dialogue from the film are edited in such a way in the spot that it suggests Batman Begins is indeed a romance drama of sorts, flipping between shots of Christian Bale's Bruce Wayne/Batman and Katie Holmes' Rachel Dawes. It's certainly not how you instill faith in a fan base that the film is going to right the ship.

The TV spot misstep certainly didn't change the narrative heading into the film, and the masses weren't largely confused by seeing a taut superhero action film and not a contemporary Pride & Prejudice with bats. Batman Begins reinvigorated the Batman franchise and redefined what a superhero origin film could be. Nickelback cried themselves to sleep with the millions of dollars they made from being the group of the decade, as stated by Billboard. And, presumably, the 70-year-old hearing-impaired promotion guru responsible for the fiasco has learned his lesson, and ads for 2025's Superman won't feature JoJo Siwa's "Karma" (but I wouldn't put it past James Gunn).

