The Big Picture McFarlane Toys is releasing a Ben Affleck Batman figure from Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, featuring a comic accurate costume and accessories.

The film, despite dividing fans, deserves a second look due to its ambitious exploration of complex themes in a hateful real world.

Affleck's portrayal of Batman in the film was highly praised, with his emotional range and iconic suit making him stand out.

While McFarlane Toys has made a lot of Batman figures over the years, the famous toy company is finally releasing Ben Affleck’s Batman from Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. The figure goes up for pre-order today, and it’s going to make DC Comics fans very happy.

The seven-inch figure is seen in his comic accurate costume with a light gray bodysuit, massive bat-symbol, and short ears. It was a design ripped straight out of the pages of Frank Miller’s The Dark Knight Returns. That was fitting because Affleck's version of the character was an older hero who lost his way. Fear had taken over his life, which informed his hatred for Superman. The figure comes with interchangable hands, two batarangs and a grapnel gun that perfectly mirror how they appeared in the film. This Batman also has a cloth cape and an art card featuring Dawn of Justice’s poster that saw the two DC heroes face-to-face.

Ben Affleck's Batman Was a Perfect Portrayal

Image via McFarlane Toys

When Dawn of Justice released in 2016, it was a film marred in controversy and divided the fan base right down the middle. It was either the worst comic book film ever made or it was the best film ever to grace the silver screen. There was no middle ground. The conversation around the film was so muddled that Warner Brothers changed the whole direction of the DC Universe, arguably for the worse, as they tried to make Snyder’s vision more like the MCU. However, in the context of today's superhero fatigue, Dawn of Justice more than deserves a second look. Expanding upon the complex themes of Man of Steel, this ambitious sequel tackles these famous heroes in a hateful and racist real world. The political undertones are even more relevant than they were eight years ago. Yes, Superman was a bit darker and Batman’s mission hinges on obsessed insanity, but it was all in service of the story Snyder was trying to convey. That there was still hope in a hopeless world.

That being said, regardless of how you felt about the overall film, the one thing that couldn’t be argued about was Affleck’s portrayal of Batman. Like the actors that came before him, the actor fully embodied the character while hauntingly putting his own rage-infused spin on this world-weary Caped Crusader. His emotional range in Dawn of Justice is astonishing and how he looks in the suit is still jaw dropping to this day. That’s why it’s exciting that McFarlane is making a figure based on Affleck’s first suit. They've made multiple versions of the actors' battle armor in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, but nothing compares to the look of that original batsuit.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice is currently streaming on Netflix. However, before your next moody viewing, you can pre-order McFarlane’s newest Affleck Batman figure on their website for $22.99 USD. The figure is set to be released in March 2024.

Watch on Netflix