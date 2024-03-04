The Big Picture Batman Beyond , a unique take on Batman, is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a new high-tech Blu-ray steelbook release at Walmart.

The series, known for its dark and mature themes, features new artwork of Terry McGinnis flying above Neo-Gotham in his iconic batsuit.

Batman Beyond, available for streaming on Max, remains a beloved show with top-notch voice acting and creative, mature storytelling.

There have been so many iconic Batman shows over the years. However, one of the more unique additions to The Dark Knight’s lore came in 1999 with Batman Beyond. This Blade Runner-inspired take on the character quickly took the fanbase by storm with its own original rogues gallery and connections to Batman: The Animated Series. Now, with 2024 marking the 25th anniversary of the beloved animated series, Batman Beyond is getting a new high-tech Blu-ray steelbook release.

The Walmart exclusive steelbook features all three seasons, 52 episodes, of the series alongside the classic animated film Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker. The latter of which includes its original and uncut versions. This is internally the same release as the 20th anniversary Blu-ray edition from 2019, but this is the first time the series will be available in a steelbook form. The release also features new artwork of Terry McGinnis’s futuristic Batman flying high above the streets of Neo-Gotham. The black and red Beyond batsuit remains one of the best of the franchise.

'Batman Beyond' Remains a Classic

While Batman Beyond stemmed from Warner Brothers wanting the BTAS team, led by Bruce Timm, to make a teenage Batman series, this masterful series used that restrictive box to create a new character that stood toe-to-toe with Bruce Wayne’s traditional Caped Crusader. Terry, voiced by Will Friedle, took full advantage of the younger Batman archetype and his more humorous approach kept him from being a Bruce 2.0. However, just because this Batman was a teenager, doesn’t mean Batman Beyond wasn’t dark. It was equally mature as BTAS with the future setting allowing the writers to delve more into sci-fi and horror. Something that was only ever background noise in their original Batman run. The previously mentioned Return of the Joker is arguably one of the darkest Batman stories in the character’s 85-year history with an ending that will leave you haunted in tears.

Close

The voice acting also remained top-notch with Kevin Conroy returning to play a much older Bruce Wayne and, no surprise, he never missed a beat. BTAS Batman was one of the few characters where viewers got to see his whole life play out in front of him. Batman Beyond and the Beyond stories that would close out that era in grand fashion in both Justice League series are some of the most creative, mature, and well-written adventures found in the entire DCAU. Whether they were focusing on new villains like Inque, Shriek, and Blight or old favorites like Joker and Mr. Freeze, Batman Beyond always had something interesting to say for all ages.

Where is ‘Batman Beyond’ Streaming?

Batman Beyond is currently streaming on Max. However, this new complete series Blu-ray steelbook is now on sale at Walmart, both in stores and online, for $49.96. Batman Beyond has remained a mainstay in both animation and the current comic continuity. He’ll next be seen in Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earth - Part Two this April. Conroy’s Batman and Mark Hamill’s Joker will also reunite in Part Three later this year.