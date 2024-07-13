The Big Picture Batman Beyond figures by McFarlane Toys include Bruce Wayne and his faithful companion Ace, paying homage to the beloved animated series.

The futuristic world of Neo-Gotham in Batman Beyond introduces Terry McGinnis as the new Batman under the guidance of retired Bruce Wayne.

The series' enduring impact is still felt today with its integration into comics, games, and a new anniversary Blu-ray release, delighting fans everywhere.

When it comes to Batman, one of the unique entries in the 85-year-old franchise is Batman Beyond. The 1999 animated series, set in the same universe as Batman: The Animated Series from Bruce Timm, was a futuristic take on The Dark Knight’s world and his deadly rogues' gallery. Now, in honor of the series’ 25th anniversary, McFarlane Toys is protecting Neo-Gotham with a new heroic two-pack.

A part of McFarlane’s six-inch scale DC Direct line, the figures include Bruce Wayne and his trusted dog Ace. The older Bruce is seen wearing his sleek black suit from the series and the figure appears to come with a cane. While Bruce is no longer Batman in this series, he still knows how to fight. He used his cane as a weapon throughout Batman Beyond’s 52 episode run. The Gold Label figure set will be an SDCC exclusive which begins later this month from Thursday, July 25 to Sunday, July 28. McFarlane Toys has previously done figures for both BTAS and The New Batman Adventures alongside their popular DC Multiverse brand.

What’s ‘Batman Beyond’ About?

Close

The year is 2039, long after the events of BTAS and Justice League, with Bruce Wayne no longer being Batman. After pulling a gun on a thug due to a near heart attack, he has forced himself into retirement. However, Neo-Gotham still has a ton of crime and a Joker gang on the rise. When a young high schooler named Terry McGinnis' father gets murdered by a member of Wayne Enterprises, he seeks the help of Bruce. Terry soon discovers that Bruce was Batman and takes up the mantle of The Caped Crusader to enact his vengeance. Bruce reluctantly agrees to help Terry as the new age of Batman begins. Over the course of three seasons, Terry fought off classic updated versions of villains like Mr. Freeze, Bane and The Royal Flush Gang, but this Batman had a whole new batch of threats to call his own. These included Blight, Inque and Shriek. The series started with Warner Brothers wanting a teenage Batman show, but Timm and his team pushed the series past its initial gimmick.

With a punk rock-inspired musical score, Blade Runner-like visuals, an iconic black and red batsuit and the brilliant voice cast behind the project, Batman Beyond contains some of the best Batman stories ever told. Some may even argue it holds some of the character’s darkest. The main example of this was the series' only direct-to-video film, Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker. This 2000s film tied up the loose ends of BTAS with rich mature twists and turns while seeing the deadly return of Mark Hamill’s brilliant Clown Prince of Crime. The film, along with the series as a whole, also features one of Kevin Conroy’s more celebrated turns as Bruce Wayne.

Batman Beyond’s lasting impact is still felt today throughout Batman’s ever expanding lore. Terry’s world has been integrated into the comics, has had skins in the Batman Arkham games, and recently got a new anniversary Blu-ray steelbook. Fans have even been clamoring for a theatrical Batman Beyond movie for years now. However, while DC hopefuls wait to see that become a reality, you can currently stream Batman Beyond and Return of the Joker on Max.

Batman Beyond Fuelled by remorse and vengeance, a high schooler named Terry McGinnis revives the role of Batman. Under supervision of an elderly Bruce Wayne, he fights crime in a harsh, futuristic Gotham. Release Date January 10, 1999 Cast Will Friedle , Cree Summer , Kevin Conroy , Angie Harmon , Rachael Leigh Cook Main Genre Animation Seasons 3

