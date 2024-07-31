The Big Picture McFarlane Toys celebrates Batman's 85th anniversary with new Batman Beyond figure in black and red suit.

Batman Beyond series marks 25th anniversary with iconic direct-to-video movie and new steelbook Blu-ray release.

Terry McGinnis flies onto comic page as futuristic Batman in DCAU, with a handful of solo series and DCA animated film featuring voice actor Will Friedle.

With this year being Batman’s 85th anniversary, there has been a lot of new merchandise to celebrate the hero. At the center of this has been McFarlane Toys, who haven't stopped adding to their DC Multiverse and DC Direct lines. The company recently revived the Batman: The Animated Series DC Direct sub-series too. Now, they're returning to Neo-Gotham with a new Batman Beyond figure.

The six-inch Gold Label figure is of Terry McGinnis aka Batman in his futuristic black and red suit from the popular 1999 animated series. The DC hero will also come with his signature red wings for aerial combat scenarios. This is the third Batman Beyond figure to join the DC Direct line. Earlier this month, McFarlane gave Bruce Wayne and Ace their own San Diego Comic Con exclusive two-pack. This Batman of the future also joins other characters of the DCAU like BTAS Batman, The Joker, Bane, Alfred Pennyworth, and Commissioner Gordan in this collector's series.

'Batman Beyond’s Legacy Lives On

Close

Besides The Dark Knight’s overall historic milestone this year, Batman Beyond is currently in the middle of its 25th anniversary. The series ran for three seasons, comprised of 52 episodes, from 1999 to 2001. It also had a very iconic direct-to-video movie, Return of The Joker, which saw Mark Hamill reprise his beloved role as the Clown Prince of Crime. It was one of the darker Batman stories told outside the comics and wrapped up The New Batman Adventures era of the DCAU in haunting fashion. However, while the series was pitched as a “teenage Batman” geared at kids, the futuristic setting led to some terrifying body horror episodes and a Blade Runner-like atmosphere that made the original Gotham City look like the safest city in the world. Soon after Terry’s introduction to the DCAU, his version of Batman would fly onto the comic page. In the last quarter-century, he has had a handful of his own solo series. In recent years, voice actor Will Friedle (Boy Meets World) has reprised his Batman role in the three-part DC animated film Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths. Friedle has also voiced other major Batman characters over the years, like Nightwing and Red Robin.

Batman Beyond is currently streaming Max. The series is also available on Blu-ray and DVD. It recently got a new steelbook Blu-ray release to honor the series’ anniversary. The new McFarlane Toys' Batman Beyond figure will also be coming soon.

Batman Beyond Fuelled by remorse and vengeance, a high schooler named Terry McGinnis revives the role of Batman. Under supervision of an elderly Bruce Wayne, he fights crime in a harsh, futuristic Gotham. Release Date January 10, 1999 Cast Will Friedle , Cree Summer , Kevin Conroy , Angie Harmon , Rachael Leigh Cook Main Genre Animation Seasons 3

