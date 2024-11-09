While Bruce Wayne’s Batman will always be the definitive version of the famous DC Comics hero, this famous billionaire is far from the only person that’s been under the Bat-Cowl. One of the more famous alternate Dark Knights is Terry McGinnis’ Batman Beyond. The character debuted in the DCAU in his self-titled series in 1999. This futuristic Caped Crusader defended Neo-Gotham from new kinds of villain and, to celebrate Batman Beyond’s 25th anniversary, Revoltech is releasing a new figure based on the hero.

Revoltech’s Batman Beyond is based on the comic book version of the character rather than the animated series, but the design of the suit is still very recognizable.

The black and red full bodysuit remains with the retractable wings, there’s just a more armored look to the piece. The stunning figure also comes with a handful of accessories that include interchangeable hands, two batarangs, rocket boot blast effects, an alternate head sculpted and the previously mentioned wings. The latter of which have become the distinct characteristic of this suit’s design. This Batman Beyond figure will be $84.99 USD.

What’s ‘Batman Beyond’ About?

The original series took place in the same beloved continuity that housed shows like Batman: The Animated Series, Superman: The Animated Series and Justice League. Starting out in 2019, the series opens up on Batman’s last night when Bruce suffers a stroke while fighting some low-level goons. Without thinking, he pulled a gun on them to defend himself and that was the moment he knew it was time to hang up the cowl. The series would then jump to 2039 when high school student Terry McGinnis stumbles upon the Batcave and takes the batsuit to get revenge on Derek Powers aka Blight, who’s responsible for the murder of his father. Even though Bruce is reluctant to help Terry in his crusade at first, he eventually partners up with him because Gotham will always need a Batman. The series would run for 52 episodes over the course of three seasons with an additional critically acclaimed direct-to-video movie in 2000, Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker. This saw Mark Hamill come back as the deadly clown prince of crime. While the series has been over for the past two decades, the character has lived on through his many comic book appearances, physical media releases and action figures.

Batman Beyond is currently streaming on Max alongside most of the DCAU, like Batman: The Animated Series. Before your next flight through Neo-Gotham, you can pre-order Revoltech’s Batman Beyond figure on Entertainment Earth’s website. It’s set to be released in November 2025.