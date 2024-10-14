Batman: The Brave and the Bold is one of the best television adaptations of Batman. The show, created by James Tucker and Michael Jelenic, aired on Cartoon Network from 2008 to 2011. Although it leans more lighthearted and silly than Batman: The Animated Series, the writing and animation are just as strong. The great characters, and the balance between humor and pathos make it a very watchable show. The third season achieved a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. Diedrich Bader (Veep) nailed Bruce Wayne’s voice so well that he revived the character on Harley Quinn, and even had a cameo in the Season 3 episode of Young Sheldon, in which Sheldon Cooper imagines Batman speaking to him.

Batman: The Brave and the Bold distinguishes itself from Batman: The Animated Series by how much it incorporates the rest of the Justice League and other DC characters. While Bruce Wayne is ultimately the main character, it gave A-plots to other heroes like Jonah Hex and Plastic Man. The huge ensemble of heroes and villains gives the show a different feel than other series set in Gotham, and makes it feel like you'll never know exactly what you’re going to get in each episode.

'Batman: The Brave and the Bold' Understands the Musical Genre

Image via Warner Bros.

One of the most ambitious episodes of Batman: The Brave and the Bold is Season 1’s “Mayhem of the Music Meister!” In the episode, Neil Patrick Harris guest stars as the Music Meister, who comes to Gotham and sows discord by enchanting the characters into singing. The story is a simple one: Music Meister uses his powers to get both the heroes and villains to do his bidding and attack Batman and, of course, Batman outsmarts the villain in the end. Meanwhile, Black Canary comes to terms with Batman not returning her feelings and sets her romantic sights on Green Arrow. But, what make the episode so special are the musical numbers, which are written by Andy Sturmer, Lolita Ritmanis, and Kristopher Carter. The songs earned the show an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Music Composition for a Series.

Musicals don’t always work, but this one nails the tone. The best musical episodes, like Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s “Once More with Feeling” and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’s “The Gang Turns Black,” involve characters being forced to sing against their will. It’s funny watching people participate in elaborate musical numbers without understanding what’s happening, and it eases viewers into the genre because the characters are just as baffled as the audience. Batman: The Brave and the Bold is no exception. The Music Meister’s mind control powers confuse hero and villain alike as they find themselves singing in the hilarious opening number. But, just like the best musical episodes, “Mayhem of the Music Meister!” also includes earnest numbers. It understands that the episode will ultimately feel like a waste of time if the characters don’t express some sort of genuine emotional journey through song. In this case, the earnest musical numbers go to Black Canary.

'Batman: The Brave and the Bold' Spotlights Black Canary

Close

Of course, Neil Patrick Harris is incredible in his guest role, delivering the Music Meister’s playfully menacing songs with gusto, but the episode is also a great showcase for Grey DeLisle, who voices Black Canary. DeLise is a singer-songwriter as well as a voice actress and the episode utilizes her well with a romantic ballad. In the song, titled “If Only,” Black Canary sings about her unrequited love for Batman. The songwriting and DeLisle’s vocal performance are reminiscent of “On My Own” from Les Misérables. At the end of the episode, “If Only” is reprised as a duet with Green Arrow as Black Canary turns her attention to him. This moment in particular shows how much established superhero characters can help sell a musical number – their sudden romance might seem too abrupt if they weren’t such an iconic DC couple.

The entire series of Batman: The Brave and the Bold is well-worth revisiting. But, “Mayhem of the Music Meister!” is the perfect place to start. Whether you’re a DC fan or a fan of great musical episodes in the vein of “Once More with Feeling,” it’s a great watch. Plus, it’s probably one of the only TV episodes to feature Gorilla Grodd dancing in a kickline.

Batman: The Brave and the Bold is available to stream in the U.S. on Max.

Watch on Max