Artist Goran Bukvic published new concept arts for a canceled Batman game on his Artsation page, revealing a bearded Bruce Wayne and what seems like his son, Damian, using a Batman Beyond-inspired suit. Bukvic’s concept art matches the description of “Project Sabbath”, a rumored Batman game that was being reportedly being developed by WB Games Montreal as a potential sequel to Rocksteady’s Batman: Arkham Knight.

The new concept arts features an old Bruce Wayne displaying an impressive beard from below the Bat-cowl. In these drawings, Batman’s suit also has reinforcements around Bruce’s joints, helping the senior Dark Knight keep his crime-fighting skills even as his body ages. The technology is similar to the one used in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises.

The elder Batman is not the only figure revealed by the new concept arts, though, as there’s a younger and more agile Dark Knight using a high-tech suit with a red bat symbol. The suit seems to be inspired by Terry McGinnis, Bruce Wayne’s successor in Batman Beyond. It’s safe to assume, then, that the rumored “Project Sabbath” would have Bruce passing the torch to a newer generation, with his son Damian reportedly taking the title of the Batman.

Image via Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

RELATED:‌ ‘Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League’ Trailer Reveals the Anticipated Antihero Co-op Game

While Bukvic only says his concept arts were made for a canceled game, without specifying the project, Bruce Wayne’s new look matches early reports of a Damian Wayne-centric game being developed by WB Games Montreal. Concept arts for the rumored “Project Sabbath” were leaked in 2019, showing an aged Two-Face and a new generation of villains taking the mantle of some of Batman’s enemies, including a female Black Mask.

The game was supposedly set many years after the ending of Batman: Arkham Knight when crime rates have risen so much in Gotham City that Bruce needs to get back into action and train his successor.

Although “Project Sabbath” was never officially confirmed, the new concept arts give more credit to the rumor. WB Games Montreal developed a Batman: Arkham prequel, released in 2013, so it’s not hard to imagine the team taking on another game in the franchise. In addition, WB Games Montreal is currently developing another Batman title, Gotham Knights, which imagines the younger generation of the Bat-family having to work together to save Gotham after Bruce Wayne dies.

Considering how the new game themes and setting match that of “Project Sabbath”, it might be that the Damian Wayne canceled game evolved into Gotham Knights.

While Rocksteady put a definitive end to their Batman: Arkham trilogy in 2015, the developers are returning to the same universe with Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, an upcoming title that gives the player the mission to defeat Earth’s mightiest heroes. The game could also reveal if Bruce’s death is still canon in this universe or if the Batman is still jumping from rooftops and taking out criminals in the night.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be released in 2022 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows. Gotham Knights is set to arrive on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S also in 2022. Check Bukvic's concept art below.

‘Gotham Knights’ Story Trailer Shows the Mysterious Court of Owls The sequel to the ‘Arkham’ series has you playing as Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin, and Red Hood.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email