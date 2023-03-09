Canceled at HBO Max last year, Batman: Caped Crusader has found a new home at Amazon. The upcoming animated series has received a two-season order from the streamer according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Initially announced in 2021 at the DC Comics fan event DC Fandome, Caped Crusader is produced by the Batman dream team of Matt Reeves, director of last year's hit The Batman, and Paul Dini, an animation veteran best-known for producing the classic '90s Batman cartoon Batman: The Animated Series, as well as superstar producer/director J.J. Abrams, who Reeves collaborated with on Felicity and Cloverfield. It was axed last August as part of Warner Bros' extensive bout of cost-cutting measures that saw the studio cancel series, purge underperforming shows from its streaming service, and completely write off a number of complete or near-complete projects, including the highly-anticipated Batgirl movie.

However, thanks to its pedigree, Batman: Caped Crusader was shopped around to a number of other streamers who were interested in acquiring it; Apple, Netflix, and Hulu were among Warner's other suitors for the show, but it was Amazon who landed the series. Representatives of the involved parties have declined comment, as the deal is not yet final.

Batman: Caped Crusader is said to be of a piece with Batman: The Animated Series, which redefined Batman for a new generation over its four-season run. When it was first announced, Dini said it would be "more Batman: The Animated Series than Batman: The Animated Series". Caped Crusader will have a similar noir- and German Expressionism-influenced feel as its progenitor, without the technical limitations, network content guidelines, and limited animation budget that occasionally hamstrung the '90s series.

It will present a Batman at the beginning of his costumed career; he will be bereft of his high-tech gadgets, his other costumed allies, and his traditional partnership with the Gotham police department's Commissioner Gordon. Unluckily for Batman, the series will still feature his famed rogues gallery of villains. Comics scribe Ed Brubaker, well-known for his acclaimed runs on Captain America and Batman and his own Criminal series of crime comics, is running the writers' room.

Batman: Caped Crusader's first season will have ten episodes. It was originally slated to air on Cartoon Network and stream on HBO Max, but will now presumably stream exclusively on Amazon's Prime Video service.