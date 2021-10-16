During DC Fandome, fans got some cool new insight into the upcoming animated series Batman: Caped Crusader. Details on the show are scarce beyond saying it’s “an all-new animated series and reimaging through the visionary lens” of Bruce Timm, who was a co-creator on the stone-cold classic Batman: The Animated Series. Joining Timm are J.J. Abrams as well as The Batman director Matt Reeves.

According to Timm, the elevator pitch for the show is that "it is more Batman: The Animated Series than Batman: The Animated Series," and he teases that, as celebrated as that show was, it had a lot of limitations in terms of content and technology. So, for Caped Crusader, Timm wanted it to be like it was the 90s again, but without those limitations.

Per the press release, “Utilizing state-of-the-art animation techniques and technologies available, this powerful creative partnership will once again reinvent Batman and his iconic rogue’s gallery with sophisticated storytelling, nuanced characters and intense action sequences all set in a visually striking world.”

“We are beyond excited to be working together to bring this character back, to tell engrossing new stories in Gotham City,” Abrams and Reeves said. “The series will be thrilling, cinematic and evocative of Batman’s noir roots, while diving deeper into the psychology of these iconic characters.”

Caped Crusader takes us to the beginning of Batman's career, as Reeves makes it clear there is no Justice League, no other heroes. "It's Batman alone," the producer said. This is also before Commissioner Gordon became an ally of Batman. Co-executive producer James Tucker teased a very low-tech Caped Crusader, and promised that fans will get a look at how Batman first started using his iconic gadgets.

Of course, Batman: The Animated Series is remembered as a very visually distinct show, and it looks like Caped Crusader will be no different. No, it won't be in black-and-white, but Timm revealed it will be heavily inspired by German expressionism and film noir, as it will be set in a "kind of timeless '40s world," so get ready for the return of fedoras to Gotham.

The series will play on both Cartoon Network and HBO Max. We'll have more in a bit, but we wanted to bring this trailer to you as soon as possible.

Check out the trailer below. Batman: Caped Crusader is expected to arrive sometime in 2022 or 2023.

