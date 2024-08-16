The Big Picture Batman in Caped Crusader is surprisingly harsh towards Alfred, reflecting unresolved trauma.

One of the more shocking elements of the new Batman animated series, Batman: Caped Crusader, is the relationship between Bruce Wayne/Batman (Hamish Linklater) and his trusted butler, Alfred Pennyworth (Jason Watkins). Caped Crusader is a brand-new reimagining of the Batman mythos. The show features a look and setting reminiscent of the classic Golden Age Batman comics, and many characters have been completely revamped for the animated series. It also takes a different approach to the long-running, well-known relationship between Batman and Alfred. It's quite surprising how coldly and harshly Batman treats Alfred throughout the series, but the show provides reasoning for Bruce's dismissive and mean behavior toward his trusted butler and confidante.

Bruce Wayne in ‘Caped Crusader’ Is Still Deeply Traumatized by His Parents’ Murder

The first season of Caped Crusader establishes that young Bruce Wayne was deeply traumatized and emotionally and psychologically scarred by the murder of his parents. At one point, a young Bruce wakes up a sleeping Alfred, telling him, "They’re going to pay," referring to criminals. Bruce continues, "All of them. I'm going to make them pay. And you're going to help me." It demonstrates that, even from a young age, Bruce Wayne made it his mission to become a vigilante who terrorizes criminals. Alfred seems conflicted about how to deal with Bruce and concerned about his charge's well-being. He wants to be emotionally available and assists Bruce with his Batman activities, whether out of a misguided sense of loyalty or perhaps due to a genuine fondness and regret for the childhood that was ripped away from Bruce.

Unfortunately, Bruce Wayne has yet to properly address or deal with his emotional trauma, so he takes it out on Alfred throughout the show. He repeatedly treats Alfred in a shockingly cold, harsh, and blunt manner. The first half of the series sometimes gives off the idea that Batman has little fondness for Alfred at all. Many previous Batman adaptations, and the comic stories as well, often depict Alfred as more than just a loyal butler to Bruce Wayne. Many stories and adaptations depict Alfred more like Bruce Wayne's surrogate father, acting as a strong mentor, emotional sounding board, and strong moral compass for Bruce Wayne.

Batman and Alfred Have Not Yet Forged Their Classic Bond in ‘Caped Crusader’

In the iconic Batman: The Animated Series, Batman and Alfred share a bond forged through many years of mutual trust and faith in each other. Additionally, Alfred knows Batman better than any of his closest friends, allies, or even enemies, since he's been with Bruce since he was born. It's best shown in the classic animated feature, Batman: The Mask of the Phantasm, when a grumpy Batman tries to shut down a suggestion by Alfred, "You think you know everything about me, don't you?" Alfred quickly retorts, "I diapered your bottom! I bloody well ought to…sir!" While Batman is mildly angry at Alfred in this scene, Alfred uses his dry sense of humor to try and put the Dark Knight in his place. But that dynamic and rapport, where Alfred can display some good-natured disrespect for his "Master Bruce," is derived from their mutual love and trust for each other that was built over the years they have spent together.

In Caped Crusader, Batman and Alfred have not yet forged a close familial bond. As a result, it's shocking to watch Batman's harsh treatment of Alfred throughout the series. When Alfred attempts to offer Batman/Bruce some sage wisdom, he is quick to dismiss the advice and doesn't want to listen. Bruce's trauma makes him razor-focused in his war on crime, and that deep focus contributes to Bruce's stubborn attitude and unwillingness to look to Alfred as a mentor. It also causes Batman to act in a rather prickly manner. Some of these moments are difficult to see because Batman comes off as unlikable for his harsh treatment of Alfred when Alfred is merely trying to help and offer assistance.

Batman and Alfred's Relationship Gradually Improves Later in the Season

Despite Batman's rough treatment of Alfred earlier in the series, it does look like things are starting to gradually improve in their relationship during the latter half of Season 1. In Episode 6, "Night Ride," Alfred helps Batman deal with a supernatural villain, The Gentleman Ghost (Toby Stephens), who is preying upon the poor and weak citizens of Gotham City. Gentleman Ghost possesses Alfred's body during the fight, using it to attack Batman. Alfred tries to fight off Gentleman Ghost, begging Batman to kill him before the Ghost can regain control, and Batman staunchly refuses Alfred's request. The episode finally offers a sign that Bruce Wayne genuinely cares for Alfred, as he fights to protect him. After defeating Gentleman Ghost, a worried Batman tells Alfred, "You fool! What the hell were you thinking? If you…I can't do this job without you!" In his own way, Batman was telling Alfred that he cares, and he would not want Alfred to jeopardize his well-being. Deep down, Batman knows he would be lost without Alfred.

Their relationship also shows significant improvement toward the end of the first season finale, "Savage Night." After Harvey Dent is physically disfigured, becoming Two-Face, and later shot and killed by corrupt police detective Flass (Gary Anthony Williams), Batman candidly expresses his fear that he saw something of himself in Harvey Dent when Dent went over the edge. Alfred then consoles not only Batman, but also Bruce Wayne, pointing out that he's not like Harvey Dent, and he sees Bruce taking steps to make improvements in his life. Alfred points out Bruce's alliances with Gotham City Police Commissioner, James Gordon (Eric Morgan Stuart), and public defender Barbara Gordon (Krystal Joy Brown), who is also Commissioner Gordon's daughter. As Alfred says, "You've even made friends, in your own way."

For once, Batman does not callously dismiss Alfred's advice. In one of the best moments of the series so far, Batman tells Alfred, "Thank you, Pennywo–... Alfred. Thanks, Alfred." For the first time in the series, Batman finally calls his butler by his first name. Now that Alfred has graduated to a first-name basis with Batman, it appears that they will finally take steps to develop their usual, classic relationship. The dynamic duo of Alfred and Batman are beginning to forge their close father-and-son-like bond, providing hope that next season, Batman will treat Alfred with more kindness and respect, taking Alfred's genuine wisdom and advice to heart as he did in the finale.

