Batman: Caped Crusader is another blow for fans of the character as reports are coming in that the animated series has been cancelled by HBO Max. The list of shows and movies shelved or otherwise cancelled by HBO Max/Warner Bros. Discovery just keeps growing more and more concerning given the line-up we thought we were getting, and Batman: Caped Crusader joins the likes of shows like Infinity Train (which was taken off the platform) and Batgirl (which was shelved earlier this month).

According to TV Line, the series is being shopped around and is scrapped as of now at HBO Max, and it is a sad day for fans of the Dark Knight. The series was met to take a reimagined look back into the world of the character from Batman: The Animated Series' artist Bruce Timm and it's being reported that this is one of six projects from HBO Max and Cartoon Network to be canned, but they'll still be working on them as they're shopped around to other platforms.

J.J. Abrams, Matt Reeves, and Ed Brubaker were serving as executive producers on the series, and having Reeves there, who directed The Batman, gave us such hope for the animated series. It's another disappointing loss in the HBO Max mass reshuffling and another loss specifically to fans of Batman.

HBO Max has also seemingly been taking shows off the platform and everything happening with the Warner Bros. Discovery merger is frightening and upsetting in a lot of ways for fans. There was so much to look forward to, and now it is a constant question over what is still being worked on and what, instead, is done at the network.

It's promising that work is still being done on the series and that they haven't completely given up hope for it (along with the other shows that are reportedly cancelled at HBO Max) but it still is a frightening look at where some of these properties are heading. Hopefully, Batman: Caped Crusader finds a new home because as someone who loved Batman: The Animated Series growing up, I was very excited for where Gotham and Batman were heading but until we know more, it will be interesting to see what shows continue to survive the cancellations and whether or not they find life somewhere else.

Until we know anything for sure though, we can think of what could have been with this new world of Batman and be sad about it.