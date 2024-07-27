The Big Picture Batman: Caped Crusader on Prime Video introduces a fresh take on classic characters, like a female Penguin voiced by Minnie Driver.

The wait is almost over for Batman: Caped Crusader. Prime Video's new animated series from executive producers Bruce Timm, Matt Reeves, and J.J. Abrams has caused a stir at San Diego Comic-Con thus far with a new clip that shows the merciless tactics of Hamish Linklater's Batman. However, it also teases the arrival of an infamous member of the Dark Knight's rogues' gallery that, to this point, has only been shown in passing silhouettes. Now, with the show's official panel taking place on Saturday, the streamer has revealed the show's new take on The Penguin with Minnie Driver providing the voice of the Gotham crime lord.

Although the brief shot of the Penguin's outline looked familiar to the Oswald Cobblepot in Timm and Eric Radomski's legendary Batman: The Animated Series, this version has undergone a bit of a makeover. Driver's Penguin is instead named Oswalda Cobblepot, yet she still pulls off the same crooked nose, monocle, tuxedo, top hat, and bow-tie look as fabulously as her male counterpart. This bitter villain is also one of the stars of the premiere episode of Caped Crusader, which was shared with audiences during the panel with Reeves, Linklater, Driver, and Jamie Chung.

Although it's a spiritual successor to The Animated Series, the new show hasn't been afraid to make drastic changes to some beloved DC characters. Chung's Harley Quinn, for example, is no longer the gleefully chaotic sidekick to the Joker or a key Suicide Squad member, but instead a bubbly psychiatrist for Gotham's elite who enacts violent vigilante justice on her most deplorable patients as her cold and calculated Harlequin alter ego. The same goes for other characters like Clayface (Dan Donohue), Catwoman (Christina Ricci), and even Bats himself, who cleans up the streets with machine-like efficiency and resorts to more morally questionable methods for the greater good. It will still try to capture the heart of its predecessor though, helping integrate Oswalda and the other altered characters into a crime-ridden Gotham.

Where Has Driver Appeared Before 'Caped Crusader'?

Driver adds some Oscar-nominated talent to the massive ensemble of Caped Crusader, earning her nod in 1998 for Good Will Hunting. She has a long history of providing some strong voice-acting too, though. She scored an Annie Award nomination for her work as Jane in Disney's Tarzan. More recently, her talents have been employed in The Serpent Queen, which kicked off its second season earlier this month, as well as The Beekeeper, Nandor Fodor and the Talking Mongoose, and an episode of Our Flag Means Death. Diedrich Bader, Mckenna Grace, Eric Morgan Stuart, Michelle C. Bonilla, Krystal Joy Brown, John DiMaggio, Paul Scheer, Reid Scott, Tom Kenny, Jason Watkins, Gary Anthony Williams, David Krumholtz, Haley Joel Osment, and Toby Stephens join her and the rest in the animated series.

Batman: Caped Crusader Season 1 arrives on Prime Video on August 1. Check out the new image of Driver's Oswalda Cobblepot above and stay tuned here at Collider for more from SDCC throughout the weekend.