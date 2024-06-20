The Big Picture Get ready for the newest Batman animated series on Prime Video, featuring a star-studded cast of voice actors.

The new teaser introduces the talented actors behind the heroes and villains in Batman: Caped Crusader, with Hamish Linklater as The Dark Knight.

The series will premiere on Prime Video this Summer.

The newest sneak peek for Batman: Caped Crusader took a different approach when it came to promoting its upcoming animated TV series. Rather than showing snippets of the iconic Dark Knight and his adversaries, the teaser takes the opportunity to "unveil the heroes and villains" of Gotham, by listing several of the major cast members for the show, and showcasing who will play this newest iteration of Batman.

The teaser was released on Prime Video's social media channels, where it starts with a monologue narrated by Batman. Up to this point, the cast for the upcoming superhero series hasn't been revealed yet, and now we finally know who will be lending their vocal talents to the highly anticipated animated series. The video ends with Hamish Linklater, known for his role in Midnight Mass, revealing that he is Batman.

Batman: Caped Crusader was originally slated to be released on Max, but was canceled in 2022 for unspecified reasons. Fortunately, unlike other DC projects that were shelved by Warner Bros Discovery, the new Batman series was allowed to be shopped to other streaming platforms, like Netflix and Apple TV+. Eventually, it found a new home on Prime Video, and a second season has already been announced.

Who Will Star in 'Batman: Caped Crusader'?

Batman: Caped Crusader will feature notable voice actors, including Futurama's John DiMaggio and Spongebob Squarepants' Tom Kenny. A press release also revealed who some of the newly announced cast will be playing in the series, including Wednesday's Christina Ricci as Catwoman/Selina Kyle, Gotham's Jamie Chung as Harley Quinn, and Harley Quinn's Diedrich Bader as Two-face/Harvey Dent.

A handful of actors who appeared in various DC projects in the past will play a role in this show as well. Those include My Adventures with Superman's Reid Scott, and Batman: The Dark Knight Returns' Gary Anthony Williams. Notable actors were also mentioned in the teaser, featuring Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Toby Stephens, Ghostbusters Afterlife star McKenna Grace, and 9-1-1: Lone Star's Michelle C. Bonilla.

Also joining Linklater in the upcoming Batman animated series are All For Mankind's Dan Donohue, The Crown's Jason Watkins, The Loud House's Eric Morgan Stuart, The Equalizer's Krystal Joy Brown, and Tarzan's Minnie Driver. The sneak peek teased that there are many more who will be joining in this new Batman story, but those names have yet to be revealed.

Batman: Caped Crusader will premiere on Prime Video on August 1, 2024. Stay tuned at Collider for further updates.