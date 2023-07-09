Just when it looked like the Dark Knight was about to have his serialized animation return purged by Warner Bros. Discovery, Gotham's protector will return in an all-new animated series, Batman: Caped Crusader. Gotham's brooding hero has been the subject of more than a few animated adaptations over the years, starting all the way back in the 1960s with The Adventures of Batman. Since then there have been many shows that brought Bruce Wayne's story into animation form, but none are more iconic and popular than Batman: The Animated Series. The co-creation of animation legend Bruce Timm, Batman: The Animated Series isn't just consistently praised as the best Batman show ever made; it even gives the live-action feature films a run for their money as the best adaptation of the Batman ever conceived. You know a show is good when it gets a theatrical film entry, which Batman: The Animated Series got with Batman: Mask of the Phantasm. Timm's hit series also kickstarted a cinematic universe of sorts with various connected shows, such as the futuristic sequel series Batman Beyond, the more light-hearted Superman: The Animated Series, and the ambitious team-up show Justice League.

When it was announced that Bruce Timm was co-creating an all-new animated show about Batman for HBO Max and Cartoon Networks, DC fans were ecstatic. That excitement almost immediately fizzled away following the merger of Warner Brothers and Discovery and the appointment of CEO David Zaslav. Just like the practically completed Batgirl, Batman: Caped Crusader was scrapped by the new management in an attempt to cut costs. It was an unbelievably disappointing blow, but in a move even more surprising than Batgirl's cancelation, Warner Bros. Discovery allowed for Batman: Caped Crusader to option for a new streaming home. That seldom happens in the industry, especially for intellectual property as heavily protected as one of the faces of DC Comics. Still, the ambitious project quickly drew the attention of streaming giants like Netflix, Hulu, Apple TV+, and more. In the end, though, Amazon came out on top and now holds the rights to Bruce Timm's anticipated show.

Now that production is back on track, DC animation fans anxiously await more details on the up-and-coming new series. To learn more about the reimagined Batman series and its crew, plot, streaming platform, and more, here is everything we know so far about Batman: Caped Crusader.

When is Batman: Caped Crusader Coming Out?

Since being picked up by Amazon, no release date has been released for Batman: Caped Crusader as of this writing. The show is still expected to release by the end of 2023, but there still has yet to be a hard set release date or release schedule.

Where Can You Watch Batman: Caped Crusader?

Though initially in development for HBO Max, Batman: Caped Crusader will now be streaming exclusively on Prime Video. This makes it the first time in a long time that a DC adaptation won't be released on a Warner Bros. Discovery-owned platform. The Amazon-owned streaming platform has become something of a mecca for incredible superhero content, particularly the violent, gritty, and satirical ones like The Boys and Invincible, both of which ironically feature evil versions of Superman-like characters. Prime Video is also set to be the home of a Spider-Man Noir show courtesy of Spider-Verse producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller, so that means the service will be getting an original series from both Marvel and DC. Batman: Caped Crusader was also originally set to have a live-television home on Cartoon Network while in development for HBO Max, but it's unlikely that will be the case now that Amazon has taken over.

Is There a Trailer for Batman: Caped Crusader?

Prime Video has not yet shared a trailer for Batman: Caped Crusader, so DC fans will still have to be patient to see what this new reimagining of Batman and Gotham City will look like.

Who's In the Batman: Caped Crusader Cast?

Following the show's initial announcement, many fans were hoping that Kevin Conroy, who has been the primary animation voice actor for Batman since Batman: The Animated Series, would reprise the role for Batman: Caped Crusader. Unfortunately, as many fans already know, the legendary voice actor tragically passed away in November 2022. However, those hoping to hear Conroy voice the character one more time will get their wish in the upcoming video game, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, which will continue the continuity seen in the beloved Batman: Arkham trilogy.

The rest of the cast and characters have not yet been announced. Still, the show's creators did imply we'll see characters like Commissioner Gordon and the various members of Batman's iconic rogue's gallery.

What Is Batman: Caped Crusader About?

Bruce Timm has confirmed that Batman: Caped Crusader will be a spiritual successor to Batman: The Animated Series. While the show won't be a literal sequel, it will feature much of the hallmarks and style of its beloved predecessor. Unlike recent high-tech incarnations of The Dark Knight, Batman: Caped Crusader will reportedly be taking Bruce Wayne back to basics with a more grounded and practical variant of the character, taking place in a classical 1940s-esque Gotham that mimics the one seen in Batman: The Animated Series. The Batman the show will follow is also reportedly early in his career, having yet to form partnerships with characters like Commissioner Gordon.

Who's Making Batman: Caped Crusader?

Bruce Timm being involved with Batman: Caped Crusader is extremely exciting for DC fans, but he's also proven himself to be a tour de force in animation outside of DC animation. He helped bring to life some of the most iconic animated programs from the 1990s, such as Tiny Toon Adventures and Freakazoid! Bruce Timm is not the only producer of renown attached to the project. Also involved is Star Wars and Star Trek filmmaker J.J. Abrams, whose production company Bad Robot will be assisting in making the show. Another name attached is Matt Reeves, who is currently working on a Batman franchise of his own with the live-action The Batman, The Penguin, and their many planned sequels and spin-offs. Batman: Caped Crusader will also be written by comic creator Ed Brubaker, who will also be executive producing the series.

Will Batman: Caped Crusader Get a Season 2?

If you thought Batman: Caped Crusader would be a one-and-done deal, worry no more. When Amazon announced they would save the series, they also announced that the show was given a two-season order, so we'll definitely be seeing this new incarnation of Batman for a sophomore outing.