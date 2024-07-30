Despite ups, downs, and everything in between, Batman: Caped Crusader is now well on its way. After years of planning and a stuttered production that saw the plug even pulled on the project at one point, fans can not rest assured that Caped Crusader will very soon debut on screens. Animation and Batman go together like salt and pepper, with some of the very best DC content coming in this form. With that in mind, the weight of expectation has been heavy for Caped Crusader, but the talented team in charge are more than up to the task.

After plenty of promotional material was released in previous weeks and months, the most recent San Diego Comic-Con saw the biggest flurry of Caped Crusader activity yet, all in time for the upcoming launch day. So, with all that in mind, and with a recent sneak peek giving fans their best view of an all-new Batman, here is a look at everything we know about Batman: Caped Crusader so far.

Image via Prime Video

Officially, Batman: Caped Crusader debuts on Thursday, August 1, 2024. This isn't the only high-profile animated return around this date, with the adult comedy classic Futurama debuting its twelfth season on July 29 on Hulu. August 1 also sees the return of Netflix's Unstable for a second season, giving fans of both plenty of binge-worthy viewing in the coming days.

In total, ten episodes have been crafted for Batman: Caped Crusader, giving viewers plenty of time to immerse themselves in yet another version of Gotham City. However, the series will not stop at just ten episodes, with Amazon officially giving Caped Crusader a two-season order after picking up the rights in 2023. Any information regarding Season 2 is not yet known, but expect more to be announced following the release of Season 1.

5 Where Can You Watch 'Batman: Caped Crusader'?

Image via Prime Video

Initially, Batman was ready to be Bat-Max after HBO first played host to the upcoming series. However, following cost-cutting measures by Warner Bros., the series was sadly canned. Never ones to give up, much like the titular Dark Knight himself, the executive producers of the show put the rights up for sale, with Prime Video swooping in and saving the day. With that in mind, Prime will be viewers' one-stop shop for all things Caped Crusader on August 1, with each of the ten episodes released at the very same time.

For those without a subscription who will need one to hear the unmistakeable gravel tones of the Caped Crusader in action, Prime Video alone is available for $8.99 per month, although it is also available via a full Prime subscription costing $14.99 per month or $139 per year. Alternatively, for students, Prime is available for $7.49 per month or $69 per year. For more information on Amazon's subscription options, check out the handy link below:

4 Is There a Trailer For 'Batman: Caped Crusader'?

​​​​​​

The official trailer for Batman: Caped Crusader was released on June 26 and is available to watch above. For some time, this was the best glimpse at the newest version of the Dark Knight in action, that is until this year's San Diego Comic-Con in which a sneak preview clip of the show was screened for attendees. That very clip is available to watch below in all its alluring glory.

3 Who is in the Cast of 'Batman: Caped Crusader'?

Close

For the sheer joy that comes with another Batman series comes the sad reminder of the passing of Kevin Conroy, the long-time voice actor of Batman who will be a major miss for the upcoming series. Nevertheless, the show must go on and, in doing so, celebrate the legacy of one of its best. Stepping into the mammoth shoes of Conroy is Hamish Linklater, a multi-talented performer with notable credits in the likes of The Big Short, Battleship, and, most recently, Manhunt. No stranger to the world of superheroes, Linklater actually appeared as Leonard in the 2005 Fantastic Four movie.

Joining Linklater in the ensemble are many more brilliant additions to the franchise, with some characters even receiving a fresh twist. Perhaps the biggest of these twists comes in the form of a female version of The Penguin, voiced by Minnie Driver (Good Will Hunting). Now called Oswalda Cobblepot, the character will bring a refreshing perspective to the oft-examined villain, especially in light of the upcoming September 8 release of The Penguin on HBO, which will feature a much more traditional embodiment. Also in the cast of Caped Crusader are the likes of Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets) as Catwoman, Jamie Chung (Gotham) as the psychiatrist-turned-vigilante Harley Quinn, DC veteran Diedrich Bader - famed for the likes of Batman Beyond, 2006's The Batman, Batman: The Brave and the Bold, and Harley Quinn - as Two-Face, Mckenna Grace (Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire) as Natalia Knight, Toby Stephens (Percy Jackson and the Olympians) as Gentleman Ghost, Reid Scott (Venom) as Onomatopoeia, Dan Donohue (For All Mankind) as Clayface, Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants) as Firebug, Jason Watkins (The Crown) as Alfred, and Gary Anthony Williams (Hailey's on It!) and John DiMaggio (Futurama) in as-yet-unnamed roles.

2 What is 'Batman: Caped Crusader' About?

Image via Prime Video

A spiritual successor to Batman: The Animated Series, Caped Crusader will see the Dark Knight go back to his detective roots, attemtping to stop rife crime throughout the troubled Gotham City. An official synopsis for the show reads:

"Welcome to Gotham City, where the corrupt outnumber the good, criminals run rampant and law-abiding citizens live in a constant state of fear. Forged in the fire of tragedy, wealthy socialite Bruce Wayne becomes something both more and less than human — the Batman. His one-man crusade attracts unexpected allies within the GCPD and City Hall, but his heroic actions spawn deadly, unforeseen ramifications."

The show's executive producers teased what is to come during its initial 2021 announcement, saying, "The series will be thrilling, cinematic and evocative of Batman's noir roots, while diving deeper into the psychology of these iconic characters. We cannot wait to share this new world."

1 Who is Behind 'Batman: Caped Crusader'?

Image via Prime Video

Batman: Caped Crusader has been created and executive produced by J.J. Abrams, Matt Reeves, and Bruce Timm. Christina Sotta, Christopher Berkeley, and Matt Peters share the directors chair across the ten episodes, with writers on the project including the likes of Ed Brubaker, Adamma Ebo, Jase Ricci, and others.