The Big Picture Batman: Caped Crusader premieres on Amazon Prime Video on August 1, 2024.

The series reimagines Batman's mythology with a 1940s detective crime-fighting theme.

Villains like Harley Quinn and The Penguin will have significant overhauls in their characterizations.

It’s a very exciting time to be a DC fan. On top of James Gunn’s DC Universe slowly taking shape, the animated side of the franchise continues to thrive. The next major DC series will be Batman: Caped Crusader from legendary Batman: The Animated Series creator Bruce Timm, The Batman director Matt Reeves and J.J. Abrams. The old-school take on the mythos premieres in early August, and it wouldn’t be a Batman show without the hero’s colorful rogues’ gallery. Villains like Harley Quinn and The Penguin are getting significant overhauls, with actresses Jamie Chung and Minnie Driver teasing what makes their versions of the characters distinct from past interactions.

When talking to our own Steven Weintraub at Collider’s Studio at San Diego Comic Con, Chung (Harlene Harley aka Harley Quinn) stated:

“Bruce Timm decided to flip the script on her different personalities, right? You were so familiar with Arleene Sorkin's Harley being really bubbly and funny and unpredictable. We wanted Harlene to have that bubbly personality to be disarming with her clients, and then to use all the information as a client, what you tell, you know, a psychiatrist and use that for evil.”

She would continue on, “It was interesting to play someone so lovable and open and kind, and then using all the information that she got from her clients to be a little bit menacing. So two very different characteristics.” As for Driver (Penguin), “The Penguin that Bruce has imagined for me is properly evil. She skims the depths of human depravity, and she's also a larger than life kind of burlesque cabaret singer in her spare time, which I think is always good for a villain. Her alter ego is a kind of Mae West-type burlesque singer. It's strange and beautiful and oddly fitting.” Penguin in the comics and all the character’s past iterations have been portrayed as a male bureaucrat-type, but this is the first time in the mainstream the villain is female. Another cool thing about this Penguin is that she’s the villain that will be introducing us to this Gotham City in Caped Crusader's first episode. When talking about that, the Good Will Hunting actress expressed her excitement saying, “I think the penguin is iconic and I think this about that man as well. I am the first female penguin. The penguin is in essence in the way that Batman is in essence, in the way Doctor Who is in essence.” She would finish by saying:

“They constantly regenerate and are voiced and acted by lots of different people. What they've done is cast good, strong, interesting actors as the Batman franchise really always seems to do. I hope that that's what the fans will engage with and love is that the essence of these characters is true, even if I am some mad cabaret singing evil version of the Penguin.”

What’s Batman: Caped Crusader’ About?

Batman: Caped Crusader may share some creative and visual issues with BTAS, but it's a much different animal. For starters, the series is set in the 1940s, like the early days of the comics it's inspired by. The Batman legend is only weeks old at this point and Gotham is as crime-ridden as ever. This is very much a detective crime-fighting series that, thanks to it being on a streaming service, doesn’t have the network restrictions that Timm was dealing with on a daily basis with BTAS. This will be a dark show that takes the character back to his roots with a villain roster that includes Catwoman, Two-Face, and Gentlemen Ghost in its first season. The series has an excellent voice cast as well. Alongside Chung and Driver are the likes of Christina Ricci, McKenna Grace, Tom Kenny, Diedrich Bader and Midnight Mass’ Hameish Linklater as Batman.

When Does ‘Batman: Caped Crusader’ Premiere?

All 10 episodes of Batman: Caped Crusader will stream on Amazon Prime Video on August 1, 2024. The series has already been renewed for a Season 2.