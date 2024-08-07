Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Batman: Caped Crusader.

Batman: Caped Crusader doesn't just pit Hamish Linklater's Dark Knight against familiar foes like Catwoman (Christina Ricci) and Two-Face (Diedrich Bader). It also taps into the supernatural vibes of the early Batman comics, particularly the episode "Nocturne." A carnival comes to Gotham City, and around the same time, children start to go missing. Batman's investigation leads him into a confrontation with Natalia Night (Mckenna Grace), a young woman who can drain the energy from others. Natalia is known as the supervillainess Nocturna in DC Comics canon, and it turns out that she nearly appeared in Batman: The Animated Series — but due to network limitations, she never made it to the small screen until now.

Who Is Nocturna in DC Comics?

Nocturna first appeared in Detective Comics #529 by Doug Moench and Gene Colan, and her origin seemed to be the gold standard for a superhero universe. Natalia Knight fell victim to a radioactive laser that made her extremely sensitive to light. She turned to a life of crime to afford the treatments she needed, eventually clashing with Batman. In a strange twist of fate, Natalia almost married Bruce Wayne, as she'd grown close to him and the second Robin, Jason Todd (aka the future Red Hood). But tragedy struck when Natalia's former lover, Anton, returned, hell-bent on vengeance as the Night Slayer, and dealt her a seemingly fatal wound.

Nocturna was reinterpreted post-Crisis on Infinite Earths as a foe to Tim Drake, the third Robin, and had the power to generate pheromones that would affect her victims' emotions. When she faced off against Kate Kane, aka Batwoman, she wound up hypnotizing Kate and nearly turning her into a vampire. Caped Crusader mixes elements of both versions of Nocturna together, as she still has vampiric powers but is far younger than she's usually depicted. Instead of being Bruce Wayne's age, she's a child who bears a striking resemblance to Wednesday Addams. Her victims will also seem familiar to Batman fans: two are boys named "Dickie" and "Jase", and there are two girls named Stephanie and Carrie. These are references to characters who've born the Robin mantle: Dick Grayson (who is Nightwing), Jason Todd aka Red Hood, Stephanie Brown, who has been Robin and Batgirl, and Carrie Kelly — who became Robin in Frank Miller's The Dark Knight Returns.

Network Restrictions Kept Nocturna From Appearing on ‘Batman: The Animated Series’

The producers of Batman: The Animated Series wanted to do a story with Nocturna, but due to Broadcast Standards and Practices, the episode never made it past the writers' room. Even though it pushed the envelope of what could be shown on an animated television series, Batman: The Animated Series still had a number of restrictions placed on it by parent network Fox. Mark Hamill, who voiced the Joker, even humorously posted a drawing by producer Bruce Timm on Twitter that listed the "Nine No-No's" — including no drugs and no nudity. Alan Burnett revealed how these restrictions affected the Nocturna episode during an interview with The World's Finest:

"We also wanted to do a Nocturna story. Bruce had drawn a hot model of her - but she's a vampire, which would've involved bloodletting, which was a huge no-no for kids TV."

It wouldn't be the first time vampirism was a touchy subject for an animated superhero show; a similar issue affected Spider-Man: The Animated Series, resulting in Morbius the Living Vampire craving "plasma" (and making him more frightening in the process). Batman: The Animated Series moved to Kids' WB, and was renamed The New Batman Adventures, but writer/producer Paul Dini also revealed that WB frowned on vampirism: "We'd like to use her, but the network still says 'no' to vampires." Caped Crusader, being a streaming show with a TV-PG rating, isn't beholden to the same censorship rules — and Timm and fellow producers Matt Reeves, J.J. Abrams, and James Tucker took full advantage of that to finally tell a Nocturna story.

Nocturna Also Appeared in 'Batwoman' Season 1

Batman: Caped Crusader is not the only time Nocturna has shown up in a Batman-related project, as she also appeared during Season 1 of Batwoman. In the episode "Drink Me," Natalia Knight (Kayla Ewell) suffers from a rare disease that causes her to be extremely sensitive to light; she starts stealing blood before eventually donning vampire-esque fangs and attacking her victims, which leads to her clashing with Batwoman (Ruby Rose). The final issue of The Batman & Scooby-Doo Mysteries also pits the Dark Knight and the Scooby Gang against Nocturna, who's shown sporting a design similar to the sketches that Bruce Timm whipped up when first pitching a Nocturna story.

Being able to use villains like Nocturna was a major part of why Timm signed onto Caped Crusader, as he wanted to do stories that he hadn't been able to do while working on Batman: The Animated Series. "When I originally pitched BTAS back in 1990, it was pretty different than what ended up on screen. The more I thought about it, it was [initially] more of a pulp, serial, mystery, film noir show, rather than having to make it accessible to seven-year-olds and make the toy company happy," he told Animation Magazine. Judging from the reaction to Caped Crusader, it looks like this approach paid off.

