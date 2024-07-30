The road to Batman: Caped Crusader's arrival has undoubtedly been rocky. At one point, the series was headed for a Max release, with Warner Bros. Discovery's bout of cost-cutting exercises is seeing the prospective series face the chop. Nevertheless, given Batman's strong IP, it was never going to be long before a streaming hero swooped in and saved the day, with Prime the fortunate host.

Since this announcement, anticipation has slowly built for what promises to be an exciting addition to the plethora of Batman content available. A spiritual successor to the beloved Batman: The Animated Series, Caped Crusader will see the titular hero back in his detective roots, solving crimes in the city of Gotham all whilst battling his own inner demons. Sadly, the return of an animated Batman comes tinged with sadness following the passing of long-time voice actor Kevin Conroy in 2022. The upcoming series will look to pay homage to one of voice acting's best whilst also transforming an animated Batman series into the present day. So, with all that in mind, here's a look at where to watch Batman: Caped Crusader.

When is 'Batman: Caped Crusader' Coming Out?

Officially, Batman: Caped Crusader debuts on Thursday, August 1, 2024. Not the only major animated series arriving around this date, adult comedy classic Futurama debuts its twelfth season on July 29 on Hulu. All ten upcoming Batman: Caped Crusader episodes will be released on the same day, so grab your popcorn, strap in, and get ready for plenty of binge-watching Batman fun.

Is 'Batman: Caped Crusader' Streaming Online?

Batman: Caped Crusader will officially launch on Prime Video, joining the incredible list of other content already on the platform. Caped Crusader is most definitely one of the most hotly anticipated new projects coming to Prime, alongside the upcoming second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which debuts on August 29.

For those without a subscription who will need one to watch the masked gravel-toned hero in crime-solving action, Prime Video alone is available for $8.99 per month. However, it is also available via a full Prime subscription, costing $14.99 per month or $139 per year. Alternatively, Prime is available for $7.49 per month or $69 per year for students. For more information on Amazon's subscription options, check out the handy link below:

Can You Watch 'Batman: Caped Crusader' Without Prime?

As it currently stands, Prime is the only way you'll be able to watch Batman: Caped Crusader. What will happen in the future is anyone's guess, with lovers of physical media perhaps getting a DVD and Blu-ray release sometime soon. In the meantime, Prime is your one-stop shop for all things Caped Crusader.

Watch the 'Batman: Caped Crusader' Trailer

Released on June 26, the official trailer for Batman: Caped Crusader is available to watch above. Suave and sophisticated, Batman's detective side is thrust into the gloomy spotlight, with the trailer highlighting the intricate criminal cases at his fingertips. Influenced by the film noir genre, the series looks aesthetically delicious, with the trailer illustrating the highly detailed levels of precision delivered by the animation team. A drama-fueled fun ride lies in store for Batman fans, with this trailer just a mere taster of what is to come.

Attendees at this year's San Diego Comic-Con were treated to a sneak peek of the upcoming series, with that clip then subsequently released for the world to enjoy, and is available to watch above. An official synopsis for the upcoming series reads:

"Welcome to Gotham City, where the corrupt outnumber the good, criminals run rampant and law-abiding citizens live in a constant state of fear. Forged in the fire of tragedy, wealthy socialite Bruce Wayne becomes something both more and less than human—the BATMAN. His one-man crusade attracts unexpected allies within the GCPD and City Hall, but his heroic actions spawn deadly, unforeseen ramifications."

What's the Episode Schedule For 'Batman: Caped Crusader'?

The official episode schedule has been released for a more in-depth look at the future that lies ahead in the world of Batman: Caped Crusader. Although most information, such as synopses and episode titles, are kept tightly under wraps, a description of the show's first episode has been excitingly announced. The episode schedule reads: