In an interview with Collider’s Steve Weintraub to promote the upcoming HBO series The Penguin, The Batman director Matt Reeves shed some light on the progress of Season 2 of Batman: Caped Crusader and hinted at when fans can expect to see the next installment. When asked where they were in the process of the highly anticipated second season, executive producer Reeves explained that work is well underway. For those unaware, Caped Crusader is a noir-inspired take on the Batman story, featuring a young Bruce Wayne taking on the mantle of the Dark Knight, drawing inspiration from the Batman stories published in the 1940s and 50s.

"[W]e're in the midst of animatics, and the episodes have all been written. We're underway in terms of starting to realize the show. You begin with animatics and then it kind of flushes out in the whole [world]. So, it's exciting. I mean, it's where we're deep into it," Reeves shared, offering hope to eager fans awaiting more of the animated series. The director emphasized that when the project moved to Amazon Prime, they were already deep into animation on the first season, meaning the show’s transition was smooth.

"When we came to Amazon Prime, the shows for the first season were already written and were deep into animation. So they were basically coming into a show, where the first season was essentially already completed, and they knew that we'd be going into a second [season] and that was part of the wasy they said 'yeah, we want you to come here and do this.' That was that."

In the case of Season 3, Reeves suggested there could be an update soon, as he praised the sterling work that artist and showrunner Bruce Timm had done on bringing the series to life. "And so, the third season [...] I think we should know in the next few weeks. To be honest with you, this is all kind of new to me too, but I'm super proud of what Bruce [Timm] and the writers did, and everybody. I'm really proud of that show. "

When Will 'Batman: Caped Crusader's Second Season Premiere?

But what about the timeline? Weintraub asked if fans could expect Season 2 to air as soon as 2025 or if it might be pushed to 2026. Reeves admitted that while there are no concrete dates yet, 2025 seems more likely.

"I don't actually know. I'm not sure. I don't wanna give the wrong information because I'm not exactly sure what the trajectory [is], when it is. I would think it would be sooner. I think it would be 2025, not 2026. But I don't actually have the answer to that. "

Fans of Batman: Caped Crusader have a lot to look forward to as the series continues to evolve, with the creative team behind it working hard to deliver a season that lives up to the first. With Reeves' continued enthusiasm and the support of the Amazon Prime platform, it's clear that the future of the Caped Crusader is in good hands.

Stream on Prime Video