Matt Reeves broke into the Batman game with his 2022 live-action feature, The Batman. Picking up the suit and mask from the actors who came before him, like Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck, Robert Pattinson (Tenet) was the latest star to live the life of billionaire philanthropist and vigilante, Bruce Wayne. The beauty of superhero IP is that the characters can return time and time again with different faces and voices, with every new performer giving audiences something different. After the staggering success that The Batman had during its theatrical run, Reeves made the jump from live-action to animation when he signed on as an executive producer for Prime Video’s animated series, Batman: Caped Crusader.

Along with J.J. Abrams and the gang at Abrams’s Bad Robot Productions, Reeves helped series creator Bruce Timm make his story come to life. The series celebrated its premiere on the streamer at the beginning of August and was quickly embraced by fans. Playing all the hits while also tying in different themes, the show kept audiences engaged over all 10 episodes, with a second season already in the works. When a series is a success the way that Batman: Caped Crusader is, followers are immediately looking to the future, with many wondering if the team envisions the story carrying on beyond its follow-up.

Sitting down for a chat with Collider’s Steve Weintraub, Weintraub asked Reeves if anyone at the studio had brought up a potential third season yet, which prompted the director to explain the metrics behind that kind of decision.

“That is something... I mean there's all kinds of metrics by which that is landed upon. I guess it's based on [the] first month's performance and all of that. And those are meetings we have yet to have, but we're crossing our fingers and we hope so. We're deep into the second season. We hope there'll be a third, but we just don't know yet. ”

Reeves also hinted at when fans can expect to find out if there will be a Season 3 for the series, adding, "I think we should know in the next few weeks. To be honest with you, this is all kind of new to me too, but I'm super proud of what Bruce [Timm] and the writers did, and everybody. I'm really proud of that show."

Meet the Voices of ‘Batman: Caped Crusader’

Close

Stacked with some familiar vocal tones, Batman: Caped Crusader features the talents of Hamish Linklater (Midnight Mass) as Bruce Wayne aka Batman, Jason Watkins (Coma) as Alfred Pennyworth, Eric Morgan Stuart (Reality Bites) as Jim Gordon, Krystal Joy Brown (Heaven Down Here) as Barbara Gordon and John DiMaggio (Futurama) as Harvey Bullock, with guest appearances made by McKenna Grace (A Friend of the Family), Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets), Minnie Driver (Good Will Hunting) and more.

You can now stream the first season of Batman: Caped Crusader on Prime Video.

Watch On Prime Video