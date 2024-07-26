The Big Picture Batman: Caped Crusader premieres August 1 on Prime Video, with a star-studded cast and complex character reimaginings.

Attendees at San Diego Comic-Con were welcomed back to an animated Gotham City on Saturday with the world premiere of Batman: Caped Crusader, the much-anticipated spiritual successor to Batman: The Animated Series. Executive producer and The Batman helmer Matt Reeves joined cast members and fans in Room 6BCF to break down the storylines viewers can expect in Season 1 and participate in the exclusive screening, and now, we have a new clip from the series.

Batman: Caped Crusader takes place in a crime-ridden Gotham City where citizens live in constant fear and the corrupt outnumber the law-abiding. In the wake of such chaos and personal tragedy, Bruce Wayne takes on the alter ego of Batman, becoming an inhuman dispenser of justice in the night. Yet, while the origins remain the same, the characters around the billionaire have been somewhat reimagined. He still has Commissioner Gordon as a steadfast ally who stands against the GCPD's corruption and Selina Kyle is cunning and complicated as Catwoman, but villains like Clayface and Harley Quinn have especially changed, with the former an actor whose life and career are forever ruined by an experimental serum, while the latter is a bubbly psychiatrist to Gotham's elite during the day and a vigilante enacting vile justice on her most wicked clients at night.

Midnight Mass's Hamish Linklater takes up the mantle of Batman for the series, leading a starry cast that also features Christina Ricci as Catwoman, Jamie Chung as Harley Quinn, Diedrich Bader as Two-Face, and many more. Linklater, Chung, and Minnie Driver were able to join Reeves and share a bit about their new twists on classic DC characters as well as where the show will take them through the two-season order.

'Batman: Caped Crusader' Had Help From a Comic Legend

In addition to the trio of Reeves, Timm, and Abrams, Caped Crusader also tapped a comic book veteran to serve as head writer - Ed Brubaker. Known for his work across both DC and Marvel as well as acclaimed original comics like Criminal and Reckless, he brings even more firepower to a team that has plenty of experience dealing with the Big Black Bat. It's a bit of a full-circle moment for Brubaker as well, as he's cited Timm and the writers of The Animated Series for inspiring his work on Catwoman with Darwyn Cook and Gotham City Central. James Tucker, Daniel Pipski, Rachel Rusch Rich, and Sam Register are also on board as executive producers.

Batman: Caped Crusader releases all ten episodes of its first season on Prime Video on August 1. Stay tuned here at Collider for more coverage from SDCC as the event continues throughout the weekend.