Batman (Hamish Linklater) is back in action! A new clip from Batman: Caped Crusader has been released by Prime Video, a few weeks before the series premieres on the streaming platform. The Dark Knight can be seen chasing some criminals through the streets of Gotham City. The violent chase displays some of the action that will be seen in the upcoming project, which is set to establish its own perspective regarding the extensive Batman mythology. Any respectable version of Batman hs a trustworthy Batmobile to move around. And in Batman: Caped Crusader, the vehicle will count with a wide variety of tools that will help Bruce Wayne take down anyone who stands in his way.

Batman: Caped Crusader will feature a roster of characters from DC Comics that audiences have gotten to know over the years. Catowman (Christina Ricci), Harvey Dent (Diedrich Bader) and Alfred Pennyworth (Jason Watkins) will be some of the familiar faces seen in the upcoming television story that will send Bruce Wayne into yet another criminal mystery. Prime Video will continue to expand their television superhero offerings, after turning The Boys into a success over the past few years. Nothing will stop the Dark Knight from getting to the bottom of the truth.

Bruce Timm developed Batman: Caped Crusader for Prime Video. The veteran writer has had a unique influence on Batman over the course of his acclaimed career. Years before Prime Video decided that they needed their own version of Bruce Wayne, Timm worked on both Batman: The Animated Series and Batman Beyond. These iterations of the character changed the hero's landscape forever. The introduction of Harley Quinn in Batman: The Animated Series received such praise that DC Comics decided to officially include her in the comic books centered around Gotham's best vigilante. With Bruce Timm at the helm, Batman: Caped Crusader will continue to improve on the legacy of the hero created by Bob Kane and Bill Finger.

The Creatives Behind 'Batman: Caped Crusader'

With a story as intriguing as the one presented in Batman: Caped Crusader, Prime Video needed writers that could take on the challenge of coming up with ideas for the Dark Knight's next adventure. Greg Rucka, David Mazzuccheli, Frank Miller and Jase Ricci are some of the creatives involved in the making of the series. Miller is known for writing the story titled "The Dark Knight Returns", which was the inspiration for a couple of animated movies and for some elements of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

You can check out the new clip from Batman: Caped Crusader above, before the series premieres on Prime Video on August 1.