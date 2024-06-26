The Big Picture Batman: Caped Crusader brings a darker, more mature take on the classic hero, with a star-studded cast and thrilling new storyline.

This animated series, produced by Matt Reeves & J.J. Abrams, follows Bruce Wayne's journey as Batman, facing old foes and new threats in a corrupt Gotham City.

With Ed Brubaker as head writer, the show promises to deliver a gritty, noir-inspired look at the Dark Knight's world.

He is the night, and he has returned. After being envisioned and later canceled at Max before moving over to Prime Video, Batman: Caped Crusader has finally unveiled its first trailer welcoming viewers back to an animated Gotham City. The spiritual successor to the widely beloved Batman: The Animated Series has been on the radar of Dark Knight fans ever since it was first announced in 2021 with J.J. Abrams, Matt Reeves, and Bruce Timm involved, and the footage finally offers a taste of what the new, darker show has to offer. It serves as an introduction to Batman and a few of the villains he'll face in the first season, some of whom look a little different than when they were last seen.

Batman: Caped Crusader follows the billionaire Bruce Wayne's tireless efforts to clean up a Gotham City where crime far outweighs innocence and there's always a new threat lurking around every corner. He strikes fear into the hearts of criminals with his methodical and merciless approach to justice, earning a few allies among Gotham's police department and city hall. However, his acts also have unintended consequences for those closest to him. As he cleans up the streets by night, he also encounters a few of the city's other eccentric characters, the socialite thief Catwoman, Clayface, who loses his career and sanity after an experimental serum disfigured him forever, and the twisted Dr. Harleen Quinzel, who enacts a cruel form of vigilante justice on the wealthy patients she treats with a smile during the day.

Though it sadly won't have the voices of the late Kevin Conroy and his archnemesis Mark Hamill as Batman and the Joker respectively, the new animated series brought in plenty of star power. Key among the cast is Midnight Mass standout Hamish Linklater, who, coming off a performance as President Abraham Lincoln in Apple TV+'s Manhunt, will don the cape and cowl of Batman. He's joined by his upcoming Chop Shop screen partner Christina Ricci as Catwoman/Selina Kyle, Jamie Chung as Harley Quinn, and Diedrich Bader returning to the world of DC as Two-face/Harvey Dent. Rounding out the bunch are Minnie Driver, Mckenna Grace, Eric Morgan Stuart, Michelle C. Bonilla, Krystal Joy Brown, John DiMaggio, Paul Scheer, Reid Scott, Tom Kenny, Jason Watkins, Gary Anthony Williams, Dan Donohue, David Krumholtz, Haley Joel Osment and Toby Stephens.

'Batman: Caped Crusader' Continues a Streak of Mature Cartoon Reboots

While Batman: The Animated Series was always more mature among animated superhero shows and Caped Crusader will attempt to recapture that feeling, this new era also appears to lean even darker with its portrayal of Batman. Comic giant Ed Brubaker will bring his skills to the table as head writer, adding even more firepower to the much-anticipated spiritual successor. It looks to ride not only love for Timm's original but also a trend of recent animated series that have rebooted and reinvigorated cartoon classics for older audiences, like X-Men '97 and Masters of the Universe: Revolution. With a second season already confirmed, the team will have plenty of room to explore this world over the next few years.

Batman: Caped Crusader debuts all ten episodes on Prime Video on August 1. Check out the first trailer above.