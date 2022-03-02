Since the original Batman film in the 1960s, we have seen many versions of the superhero, and the premise of each subsequent film has been slightly different from the rest. The 1989 Batman focuses on the hero’s attempt to defeat the Joker. Batman Begins serves as an origin story, showing the audience how and why Bruce Wayne chooses to take on the role of Batman. The Dark Knight Rises introduces the viewers to new takes on Batman’s sidekick Robin as well as his unlikely love interest Catwoman, who is normally portrayed as a villain.

The newest film, The Batman, is considered a neo-noir take on the character and shines a light on Batman’s detective side. After all, the Batman character made his debut in the Detective Comics series in 1939. While most films emphasize his heroic nature, we should not forget that when he first decided to be Batman, Wayne used his mass fortune to study criminology, psychology, biology, and forensics to best prepare himself for the world of fighting crime.

Bruce Wayne / Batman

Batman, which is the superhero name for the character Bruce Wayne, is a creation inspired by Wayne’s desperate need to exact vengeance for his parents’ murder as well as his desire to rid the city of Gotham of its corruption and criminals, particularly the Riddler. He has a difficult time differentiating himself from his Batman persona, which becomes problematic as he tries to keep his identity a secret.

The titular role is played by English actor Robert Pattinson, who has veered away from his typical roles in independent films to participate in a more mainstream and iconic project. He is best known for his role as Edward Cullen in the Twilight saga, yet Pattinson has starred in many films such as Remember Me, Water for Elephants, The Lighthouse, and Tenet.

Other actors who have played the role of Batman in live-action films include:

Ben Affleck: Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), Justice League (2017)

Christian Bale: The Dark Knight Trilogy (2005-2012)

George Clooney: Batman & Robin (1997)

Val Kilmer: Batman Forever (1995)

Michael Keaton: Batman (1989), Batman Returns (1992)

Adam West: Batman (1966)

Selina Kyle / Catwoman

Selina Kyle had a tragic childhood, having witnessed her drunk father’s constant abuse of her mother, who eventually committed suicide. These traumatic experiences triggered her entrance into the world of petty theft, serving as a gateway to more serious crimes. In The Batman, she is a nightclub waitress by day and Catwoman by night, searching for her roommate who has disappeared. At first an enemy of Batman, she eventually decides to join the hero in his fight against the evil forces at play in Gotham.

Selina Kyle / Catwoman is played by Zoë Kravitz. She is known for her roles in the Divergent series, Mad Max: Fury Road, the Fantastic Beasts series, and Big Little Lies.

Other actors who have played the role of Catwoman in live-action films include:

Anne Hathaway: The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

Halle Berry: Catwoman (2004)

Michelle Pfeiffer: Batman Returns

Lee Meriwether: Batman (1966)

Edward Nashton / The Riddler

Known as Edward Nygma in the comic books, Edward Nashton, also known as the Riddler, is a strategic lawbreaker who enjoys including riddles in his crimes, telling his victims that they need to “get smart or die.” In The Batman, the Riddler goes on a killing rampage, targeting elite citizens of Gotham and attracting Batman’s attention.

Paul Dano, who plays Edward Nashton/The Riddler, is known for his roles in Little Miss Sunshine, There Will Be Blood, and 12 Years a Slave.

Other actors who have played the role of the Riddler in live-action films include:

Jim Carrey: Batman Forever

Frank Gorshin: Batman (1966)

Oswald Cobblepot / The Penguin

Born into a wealthy family, Oswald Cobblepot was disowned because of his appearance. He tried to use his fortune to make a name for himself in high society, but he was ostracized yet again. He decides to get payback on his enemies by becoming a crime lord. He is also the owner of the Iceberg Lounge, the nightclub where Selina Kyle works.

Oswald Cobblepot / The Penguin is played by Colin Farrell, who is best known for his roles in S.W.A.T., In Bruges, Total Recall, and Dumbo.

Only one other actor has played the role of the Penguin in a live-action film:

Danny DeVito: Batman Returns

Alfred Pennyworth

A former Special Forces Officer in the British Army, Alfred taught Bruce a lot of what he knows in terms of combat and strategy. He originally worked for Thomas and Martha Wayne and stayed on after they were murdered, becoming a major father figure for Bruce. He primarily plays a behind-the-scenes role, gathering intel for Bruce and advising him during hard times.

Alfred Pennyworth is played by Andy Serkis, who is famous for his role as Gollum / Smeagol in The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit series. He also played the role of Supreme Leader Snoke in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi.

Other actors who have played the role of Alfred Pennyworth in live-action films include:

Jeremy Irons: Justice League

Michael Caine: The Dark Knight Trilogy

Michael Gough: Batman (1989), Batman Returns, Batman Forever, Batman & Robin

Alan Napier: Batman (1966)

James Gordon

Being well aware of the corruption of Gotham PD, Lieutenant James Gordon is hesitant to trust anyone. Though he initially considers Batman a menace to society, he eventually starts trusting him, discovering that the two are not so different since their highest priority is to protect the people of Gotham.

The role of Lieutenant James Gordon is played by Jeffrey Wright who is known for his roles in Boardwalk Empire, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, and Westworld.

Other actors who have played the role of James Gordon in live-action films include:

J.K. Simmons: Justice League

Gary Oldman: The Dark Knight Trilogy

Pat Hingle: Batman (1989), Batman Returns, Batman Forever, Batman & Robin

Neil Hamilton: Batman (1966)

Carmine Falcone

Carmine Falcone debuted in the famous comic book story Batman: Year One. The character is said to be based on Marlon Brando’s character Don Vito Corleone in the Godfather trilogy. Falcone is an infamous mob boss in Gotham and one of Batman’s nemeses, though Falcone’s connection to the Wayne Family sometimes makes it difficult for Batman to see him as a true enemy.

John Turturro, who plays Carmine Falcone, is known for his role as Agent Simmons in the Transformers franchise as well as his roles in O Brother, Where Art Thou? and You Don’t Mess with The Zohan.

Only one other actor has played Carmine Falcone in a live-action film before:

Tom Wilkinson: Batman Begins

