Sideshow Collectibles has been one of the premier manufacturers of pop culture high-quality figures and statues over the last decade, and they continue to lead the way. Sideshow has done many Batman-related statues in the past, but their newest addition to their line is purr-fect for any fan of The Bat and The Cat.

This new Batman and Catwoman Diorama is a part of their vast line of deluxe DC collectibles and celebrates one of the most iconic couples in comics history. The diorama stands at a massive 20 inches tall and is 9.25 inches wide. It is a “fully sculpted polystone statue depicting a Gotham City rooftop rendezvous between the Bat and the Cat. Their body language sizzles with all the sensuality and playfulness that surrounds the relationship of The Dark Knight and his enigmatic companion.” The only drawback to this beautiful piece of art is it will run you $680. However, like most of the company’s products, there are monthly payment plans starting at $76.50.

While this statue is not based on any one Batman story or artist, it serves more as an amalgamation of many of The Dark Knight’s best visual representations. However, that being said, it feels like it is most reminiscent of Jim Lee’s designs from the classic 2003-story arc Batman: Hush. Lee’s designs are most known for their “perfect human being” approach. The muscles and highlights are always very defined, just like with this statue. The pose of these two costumed lovebirds is also very reminiscent of the rooftop splash pages from Hush. Particularly the image of Batman and Catwoman kissing in front of an exaggerated moon.

The relationship between Batman and Catwoman has been in the spotlight recently with the release of Matt Reeves’ The Batman which featured Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz in the respective roles. That on-screen pairing purr-fectly captured the spirit of this classic relationship. Their chemistry also effortlessly represented the romance that laces this new statue. Like in the comics many times before it, the film left the characters’ love in an ambiguous place. However, also like the comics, there is hope for this steamy romance to blossom again.

This new Batman and Catwoman diorama is more than worthy of these two iconic characters’ legacy. The detail is unmatched and the simplistic yet classic pose looks amazing from any angle — no matter where you put it, whether in your display with your other statues or on your desk, this piece is going to look awesome. The diorama has an expected shipping window of May 2023 to August 2023, but you can find more information and preorder the statue on Sideshow’s website.

Until this romantic piece is released, you can watch The Batman now on HBO Max.

