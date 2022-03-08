Editor's Note: The following contains The Batman spoilers.

Like Batman himself, Catwoman has appeared in numerous comics, novels, video games, animated series, and films. Catwoman is one of Batman’s more famous foes, thanks in part to her overt sexuality and femininity, the portrayal of which has shifted slightly over the years. When fans think of Batman villains, often the Joker is the first one to come to mind. Thanks to iconic performances from Jack Nicholson and Heath Ledger, the Joker is as well-known a character as Batman himself. However, some might be surprised to find out that it’s actually Catwoman who's been brought to life in live-action more than any other Batman villain. With The Batman hitting theaters soon, we can’t stop thinking about the best and worst live-action renditions of Selina Kyle. Of all her live-action portrayals, which rendition of this complicated rival ranks strongest?

RELATED: 10 Characters Who Have Taken The Batman Mantle

8. Halle Berry in Catwoman

Image via Warner Bros.

A Halle Berry Catwoman sounds great on paper, but this stand-alone film focusing on the iconic character is just comically bad. Catwoman has always been sexy, and weaponized her sexuality to get the upper hand on the surrounding men, but Berry’s Catwoman feels aggressively sexualized without any characterization to balance her out. Catwoman (and Halle Berry) deserved better.

That Berry’s performance leaves something to be desired can hardly be blamed on the Academy Award-winner, as she isn’t so much embodying a character as being shot up close in a soft-core dominatrix costume- that is, when she isn’t entirely lost in CGI action sequences. We do have to hand one thing to this version of Catwoman: having her go up to a bar and order a White Russian, but “hold the vodka”, is actually kind of perfect.

7. Lee Meriwether in Batman: The Movie

Image via ABC

Lee Meriwether took on the role of Catwoman for Batman: The Movie. Meriwether portrays the character with such confidence that it's easy to see why her Batman begins to act like a complete fool whenever she’s around. Her Catwoman is one of the more underrated portrayals to date, and feels much more true to the character fans love from the comics than Berry’s later version.

Meriwether’s film was a continuation of the popular Batman series, and she took over the role of Catwoman when Julie Newmar was injured and unable to take the role in the film. Though Meriwether’s Catwoman is solid, it’s hard not to compare hers to what came before. However, that may be exactly the point. As Meriwether was asked to be a replacement for the already-popular Newmar, her performance echoes and pays subtle homage to her predecessor.

6. Camren Bicondova in Gotham

Camren Bicondrova gives a solid performance in a more grounded, less comic book-y version of Catwoman. However, it’s these very features that make her Catwoman sort of dull in comparison to others. Her take on the iconic character could have been unique and interesting, but the writing never quite takes her there. Additionally, a chance to see a younger Selina Kyle had the potential to be a very insightful take on the character, but overall this Catwoman just doesn’t live up to many of her peers.

Gotham, the DC Comics series that Bicondova’s Catwoman exists in, strikes an uneasy balance between the popularized gritty approach to the crime-ridden fictional city and the inherent goofiness of its source material. At the end of the day, Bicondova isn’t responsible for her Catwoman not being higher up on the list, as she does good work with what she’s given.

5. Anne Hathaway in The Dark Knight Rises

Anne Hathaway’s Catwoman is as divisive as The Dark Knight Rises, the third film in the Christopher Nolan Batman trilogy, and the only one in which Selina Kyle appears. Hathaway’s Catwoman, like the movie she’s featured in, has her die-hard fans who swear she’s underrated; those who absolutely loathe her in the role; and those who feel that Hathaway gave a decent Catwoman in a decent film.

The Dark Knight Rises does feel a bit overstuffed, as Catwoman is introduced in a film that also features a few other notable characters from the comics, but this is something that’s worked well enough for other adaptations and isn’t necessarily the root of the problem. There’s no doubt that Hathaway is beautiful, and looks great in the part. However, Hathaway’s sweetheart charm doesn’t exactly lend itself to Catwoman’s hard edges, and we can’t help but feel that there’s a bit of a mismatch in this role. Still, there’s something to Hathaway’s cheesy approach that feels more comic book-y than anything else in the Nolan trilogy.

4. Eartha Kitt in Batman

Eartha Kitt was the second actress to step into the role of Catwoman as a replacement for Julie Newmar. Her approach differed from Lee Meriwether, who went for a similar performance to Newmar’s. Kitt, however, made the role her own with a wholly unique take on the character that kept the camp of Newmar’s original, but added Kitt’s own sexuality and humor.

While Kitt may not be at the top of our list, her take on Catwoman was unlike anything that came before, and none since have imitated her particular style. Kitt’s Catwoman seems to actually purr each line, deliciously relishing in the role in a way that few others have.

3. Julie Newmar in Batman

With her role in the 1960s Batman television series, Julie Newmar really made the role of Catwoman her own. She jumps into the role with both feet and turns out a performance that combines the many facets of the character, never shying away from the comedy, sex appeal, intelligence, or strength of the role.

Newmar’s portrayal was the first one that came to mind for Batman fans for so long, it could be argued that she helped shape the popular perception of the character that we have today. Newmar’s Catwoman deserves respect for basically being the first live-action version.

2. Michelle Pfeiffer in Batman Returns

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Tim Burton may have been the perfect director to take on Batman. His signature aesthetics and off-beat sense of humor perfectly suit our view of Batman, and he found himself the perfect Catwoman in Michelle Pfeiffer. With each Catwoman to come before (and after; see Halle Berry), no matter how beloved, there were flaws. We dare you to find one with Pfeiffer’s portrayal, which balances the sex appeal of the character with the ridiculousness of her affinity for all things feline. Pfeiffer adds her own magnetism and makes the role her own, totally stealing every scene she’s in.

Pfeiffer’s Catwoman proves that camp and good acting can (and should) go hand in hand. And for the record, her Catwoman costume is the greatest to grace the screen of any live-action adaptation.

1. Zoë Kravitz in The Batman

Image via WB

Zoë Kravitz is the best part of The Batman. The actor perfectly embodies the mystery and strength of the character, while also giving her more of an inner emotional life than any other actor before her has. She’s more than just a gorgeous face (though, WOW), but a talented and charismatic screen presence that gives the audience someone to connect with other than Robert Pattinson’s broody, stoic Batman.

Kravitz portrays Selina Kyle as a well-rounded character underneath her noir, femme-fatale mannerisms. Despite carrying the heaviest emotional weight of the film, she also seems to be the one having the most fun (aside from, perhaps, Colin Ferrel).

10 of Batman's Greatest Love Interests (That Aren't Catwoman) Bruce Wayne has bats to spare but he's unlucky in love.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email

Madilyn Ivey (29 Articles Published) Madilyn Ivey is a feature writer for Collider. She lives in Seattle, WA and loves watching and making movies. More From Madilyn Ivey