The Big Picture The Batman villain Clayface draws inspiration from Universal Monsters legends Lon Chaney, Sr. and Boris Karloff.

The episode "...And Be a Villain" in Batman: Caped Crusader delves into the complex psyche and motivations of the Clayface character.

Clayface has often evolved in Batman lore, and different versions explore new personas and abilities throughout the character's history.

In the vast catalog of Batman villains out there, few come close to having the longevity and creativity of Clayface. Sure, he's not Joker, the Penguin, Two-Face, or Catwoman, but Clayface has made his own mark on the Batman mythos in ways that many Golden and Silver Age antagonists could only dream of. But while the character has shapeshifted quite a bit since his first comic book appearance back in 1940, the Prime Video animated series, Batman: Caped Crusader, has taken the villain back to his Hollywood roots. In case you didn't know it before, the original Clayface was actually inspired by two iconic Universal Classic Monsters icons, namely Lon Chaney, Sr. and Boris Karloff.

'Batman: Caped Crusader' Revisits Clayface's Roots

Clayface first appeared in the pages of DC Comics in 1940's Detective Comics #40, just two issues after Robin, the Boy Wonder, was first introduced in Detective Comics #38. This was a very different time in Batman comics history. The Dark Knight had recently revamped his look with the appearance of his ward, Dick Grayson, and Bruce Wayne was engaged to the lovely Julie Madison. But in "The Murders of Clayface," the first story in this pulse-pounding issue, the supervillain first appears on the set of the Argus Pictures film Dread Castle, stalking the cast and crew, which now includes Batman's fiancé, Julie. While you might be expecting the usual shapeshifting Clayface, that's not at all who the character was originally. The first Clayface was actually the typecast character actor Basil Karlow, who had become known for playing famous horror monsters during his career. When one of his original films, Dread Castle, was being remade, he aimed to stop the production by killing everyone involved in the order they die in the film. Thankfully, Batman and Robin were on the case.

The Batman: Caped Crusader episode "...And Be a Villain" expertly adapts the plot of this iconic Batman tale into animation. While Julie Madison doesn't appear here and Dick Grayson's Robin is noticeably absent (though both characters appear later that season in "Nocturne"), the Caped Crusader adaptation does the character, and his mythos, total justice. Basil Karlow (voiced perfectly by Don Donahue) goes up against the titular Dark Knight (Hamish Linklater) after he first kills members of the feature film production, while kidnapping the woman he's come to love. Here, Karlo fakes his own death after injecting himself with a transformative serum that allows him to shapeshift into whomever he pleases (more akin to the character's Silver Age reinvention). But what Caped Crusader really nails is Karlo's murderous rage and his reasoning for doing so. As a slasher himself, inspired by many of the ghoulish monsters he was famous for playing, he has become the very thing he was afraid of being type-cast as.

"...And Be a Villain" is undoubtedly one of the best episodes of Batman: Caped Crusader, and it might be because it doesn't stray too far from the source material. Sure, Karlo gets his shapeshifting powers much earlier here than he does later on in the comics (in his 1940 appearance, he uses Hollywood makeup to conceal his identity while on the prowl), but his motivation, appearance, and character arc all feel very akin to his original comic book lore. If Batman: The Animated Series combined a variety of Clayfaces together (more on those later) to modernize his story, then Batman: Caped Crusader dug deep into the character's origins to best examine his fragile psyche. And examine him it did.

The Original Clayface Was Partially Based on Boris Karloff and Lon Chaney

Image via Universal Pictures

But what inspired Bob Kane and Bill Finger to create a horror movie-inspired supervillain to battle against Batman? Well, Clayface wasn't exactly the first. It's a well-known fact that the Joker's appearance was based on Conrad Veidt's part of Gwynplaine in the 1928 silent picture The Man Who Laughs. Likewise, Kane and company were obviously inspired by Robert Louis Stevenson's The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde when creating Two-Face. Kane, a notorious cinephile, notes in his autobiographical account, Batman & Me, that Clayface was originally inspired by Gaston Leroux's The Phantom of the Opera, where the titular villain was played by none other than Lon Chaney, Sr., often called "The Man With a Thousand Faces."

"I shall never forget the scene in which the Phantom's female captive ripped the mask from his face," Kane recalled. "This was one of the most shocking scenes ever seen on film." The Phantom's appearance in his original 1925 silent film was the basis for Kane's appearance for the original Clayface, giving him the same ghastly cadence as Lon Chaney. But Chaney wasn't Kane's only source of inspiration for the monstrous killer. "At the end of the story, Batman revealed the villain's true identity," the Batman co-creator went on to explain. "He was an old movie actor named Basil Karlo, an allusion, of course, to famed horror actor Boris Karloff." Karloff was best known during the classic Universal era of horror from the 1930s, having played Frankenstein's monster in three pictures beginning with 1931's Frankenstein and the titular monster in The Mummy in 1932. Younger fans might recognize Karloff the Uncanny's distinct vocals as the Grinch in the 1966 television special, How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

Kane was enthralled by many of the classic monster movies of his day and those very themes are woven throughout many of the original Batman comic books, both in the pages of Detective Comics and Batman proper. Kane notes that, with his illustrations, he always attempted to "recreate the atmosphere of horror movies by utilizing long, dark shadows and weird camera angles." Clayface is perhaps his most obvious example of a Batman villain pulled straight from the screen, with a secret identity and backstory that are clearly a play on Boris Karloff (with Sherlock Holmes star Basil Rathbone peppered in for good measure) and an appearance as ghoulish as Lon Chaney's original Phantom of the Opera. Ironically, The Phantom of the Opera would be remade by Universal only a few years later with Claude Rains in the leading role, though Chaney didn't pull a Clayface and go on a murder spree in retaliation.

Like 'Caped Crusader's Clayface, Karloff and Chaney Made Peace With Their Most Famous Monsters

Image via Universal Pictures

One element of Batman: Caped Crusader's portrayal of Clayface that feels especially well done considering the actors on whom the character is based, is Karlo's eventual realization that his decade's long career as "the monster" in all his pictures offered him opportunities he otherwise wouldn't have given his strange complexion. Clayface eventually realizes that his role of the monster, the villain, is one to be embraced rather than rejected, and he fully succumbs to his fit of revenge. While Karlo comes to terms with his impressive career, he has the wrong takeaway concerning his decision to embrace being the murderous Clayface.

In real life, both Boris Karloff and Lon Chaney embraced their strange careers, and each had their own unique esteem for their respective monsters. "I wanted to remind people that the lowest types of humanity may have within them the capacity for supreme self-sacrifice," Chaney once wrote about his films, highlighting The Phantom of the Opera and The Hunchback of Notre Dame in particular (via PBS). "These are the stories which I wish to do." Karloff himself expressed similar sentiments years after playing Frankenstein's monster. "The monster turned out to be the best friend I ever had," Karloff once explained. "He changed the whole course of my life. I was an obscure and struggling unknown actor, then all of a sudden I get this marvelous opportunity handed to me."

There's a Lot More Than Just One Clayface in Batman Lore

Close

Of course, since Kane and Finger's original Clayface, there have been plenty of others. The character would be reinvented during the highly stylized science-fiction-inspired Silver Age into the shapeshifting goon Matt Hagen, a treasure hunter who accidentally discovers a pool of protoplasym that changes his very complexion, allowing him to shapeshift effortlessly. Hagen's Clayface, who first appeared in 1961's Detective Comics #298, became the norm for the character, and most Clayfaces going forward would feature some sort of shapeshifting ability. The next was Preston Payne, a man suffering from hyperpituitarism who dissolves those he touches. Yeah, he's sort of the odd one out. After that was Sondra Fuller (called "Lady Clay") who could also shapeshift, followed by her and Payne's son, Cassius "Clay" Payne, who inherited his mother's powers. Other versions came and went after that, with only Dr. Peter Malley and Johnny Williams' versions being of real note.

Eventually, Karlo would inject himself with a serum that contained blood samples from Payne and Fuller, becoming "Clayface-Prime," and gaining all the shapeshifting abilities of his successors. To this day, the Karlo version is still the most well-known and often used depiction of the character (often granting him the shapeshifting abilities he would receive later), though the Matt Hagen version appears in Batman: The Animated Series and Young Justice, the Cassius Payne version appears in the live-action Birds of Prey series, and the Preston Payne incarnation shows up in Batman: The Brave and the Bold. Sometimes, shows like the live-action Pennyworth or the animated series The Batman even invented their own original takes on the character, often with a tragic backstory. Whichever version of Clayface shows up next, let's hope that his roots as a horror movie-inspired villain will still peek through.

Batman: Caped Crusader is available for streaming on Prime Video in the U.S.

Watch on Prime Video