The Big Picture McFarlane Toys unveils two new Batman statues based on Todd McFarlane's iconic comic cover.

The statues are variants of each other, with one featuring a black cape and the other featuring a classic light blue cape.

McFarlane Toys' recent jump into the DC Multiverse line has been successful, with a balance of movie, TV, and comic book figures.

There have been many amazing artists that have put their own personal stamp on Batman. Over the character’s almost 85-year history, The Dark Knight has been drawn by legends like co-creator Bob Kane, Neal Adams, Jim Lee, and Greg Capullo. However, one of the hero’s more unique artists has been Todd McFarlane and now, McFarlane Toys has just unveiled two new statues based on one of the artist’s most iconic comic covers.

The two statues are based on Batman #423 from 1988. The cover saw The Dark Knight comforting a woman on a cliff side during a full moon with bats all around them. The over-exaggerated moon has since become a staple of the Gotham skyline and Batman’s extremely long cape, which almost feels like it has a mind of its own, is something that would be engraved in McFarlane’s signature aggressive style. The biggest example of this would be Spawn, a character McFarlane would go on to create four years later in 1992.

The two 1:8 scale statues are variants of each other with Batman in his pose from issue #423. The Gold Label variant sees the character with a black cape covered in shadow like the cover itself. The normal version of this figure will be available at select retailers, but there will also be a signed version of the Gold Label statue that will be a McFarlane Toy Store Exclusive. Finally, the McFarlane Toys Digital version of the statue sees Batman’s cape in his classic light blue color scheme. This particular statue will come with a code for McFarlane Toys Digital’s website.

Todd McFarlane's Comic Book Legacy

Image via DC Comics

Beyond Batman, McFarlane is better known for his creation of Spawn and his contributions to Marvel with his Spider-Man run and the creation of Venom. However, on the toy side of his career as the founder of McFarlane Toys, his recent jump into the DC Multiverse line has been nothing short of amazing. Since he got the DC license in 2020, McFarlane has been hard at work making some of the best seven inch scale figures around for Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and the rest of the massive DC Universe. There has been a great balance of movie, TV, and comic book figures as well, with the latter giving McFarlane a chance to celebrate his own history with these iconic superheroes. These statues are just the latest example of that.

Along with these Batman statues, McFarlane has a few more exciting releases for the character in the near future. This includes a Green Lantern version of The Caped Crusader and an entire line based on the film Batman & Robin. The McFarlane Batman statues will go up for pre-order on Thursday, November 30. Until then, you can preview both statues below.