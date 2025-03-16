As James Gunn's DCU takes shape this year, starting with Superman, most comic book fans are gearing up for what some of our favorite superheroes will look like in their first or next live-action iterations. This, of course, includes Batman. The popular Gotham vigilante may have seen many big-screen versions over the decades, but this new shared universe is extra exciting, given its comic-accurate approach. Now, as the Caped Crusader awaits his first DCU mission, Batman has received new figures from McFarlane Toys.

A part of McFarlane Toys' seven-inch scale DC Multiverse line, these three figures are based on some of Batman's more obscure comic adventures. This would include a Gold Label Patina Edition Batman from Dark Knights of Steel, a Gold Label Knightmare Edition Azrael Batman from Batman: Knightfall, and a Gold Label Batman from Dark Knights: Death Metal – the latter of which is Jokerized. Each figure comes with a McFarlane signature character card, a cardholder, and a base. Death Metal and Knights of Steel Batman also come with an additional scythe and sword, respectively. These now join McFarlane’s already massive 2025 Batman collection which has included figures for Batman Begins and Batman (1989).

Batman Returns to the Big Screen