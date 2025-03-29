DC fans are counting down the days till Batman returns to the big screen. As of now, The Batman: Part II in 2027 is the earliest that can happen. That film recently got delayed to the heartbreak of many, but James Gunn's DCU is about to make a major splash with Superman this summer. This shared universe will have its own version of The Caped Crusader. McFarlane Toys has been trying to fill the Batman-void until the character returns to theaters with their wide variety of DC figures. Now, their latest Batman pieces are ready to take to the streets of Gotham.

The first of these new Batman figures is a part of McFarlane's DC Multiverse line. This GameStop-exclusive seven-inch Red Platinum Edition figure is based on “The Cowardly Lot” comic storyline from writer James Tyion IV and artist Jorge Jiménez that was found in the pages of Batman. The accessories include two alternate hands with batarangs, a figure display base and a collectible art card. This figure will be $26.99 USD and be released on May 11th. The other figure is a part of McFarlane's Todd MODs Wave 2. This Gold Label 4.5-inch vinyl figure features a bulky version of Batman in his black and grey suit designed by Todd McFarlane. This is the second Batman piece in this collection. He now joins Superman, Killer Croc and King Shark in Wave 2.

Batman’s Coming to the DCU