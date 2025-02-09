As comic fans wait for the release of James Gunn's Superman this summer, the first big screen outing for the new DCU, the merchandise is booming for this iconic superhero brand. Companies like Funko, Mondo, Mezco Toyz, and McFarlane Toys have been releasing an endless amount of products based on DC’s most popular characters. Batman remains their most beloved hero. Now, after celebrating The Dark Knight’s 85th anniversary in grand fashion last year, McFarlane Toys has unveiled their latest Batman comic book statue.

A part of McFarlane's DC Direct line, this new 1:10th scale resin statue is based on the artwork of famous comic book artist Björn Barends. The piece stands at 7.32 inches tall and features a gothic black and white color scheme. The figure is also battle damaged as it's based on Barends cover for Dark Crisis #1. Another great detail of the figure is that Batman can be seen standing on Doomsday. This is something that was featured in its inspiration as well.

More Batman Is on the Way