DC fans are entering the final month of Batman’s historic 85th anniversary. So many exciting products have been released to honor one of the comic book genre’s greatest heroes, including new apparel collections, Funko Pops, and action figures. Leading the charge in the latter has been McFarlane Toys. They continue to thrive in both their DC Multiverse and DC Direct lines with figures based on Batman Forever, Batman & Robin, and Batman: The Animated Series. However, one of the most significant additions to their DC Direct line this year has been their Batman cowl replicas. Now, McFarlane has unveiled their latest wave of masks, which includes one theatrical heavy hitter.

McFarlane’s latest wave of 1:3 scale cowl replicas include Batman’s first appearance in Detective Comics #27 from 1939 and the modern yet classic design by Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee’s iconic Batman: Hush story arc from 2002. However, the final cowl in this set will be a must-have for any comic book movie fan as it depicts the mask from the first film in Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy, Batman Begins. This was the first mask worn by Christian Bale before he moved to a more motorcycle helmet-style design in The Dark Knight. These cowls now join the previous wave, which included designs from Batman (1989), Batman: The Animated Series, and Batman (1966). These new cowls will go up for pre-order on Wednesday, December 18th.

“It’s Not Who I Am Underneath, But What I Do That Defines Me”

While The Dark Knight will always be known as one of the best comic book films ever made with some all-time performances, 2005’s Batman Begins was the necessary reset for the character. Nolan and his talented team of filmmakers brought the character back to his dark gothic roots. Yet, simultaneously, it added a layer of hope and romanticism that Gotham City hadn't seen up to that point, especially outside the comic landscape. Whether it be the rich story of Bruce Wayne learning to use Batman to defend the city he loves rather than use the symbol as a tool for personal revenge or Hans Zimmer and James Newton Howard's brilliant score or Bale’s weighty performance, Batman Begins remains in a league of its own. It beautifully sets the emotional groundwork for the rest of the trilogy. It also has one of the more underrated live-action Batman costumes. Even if the character still couldn’t move his neck backing out of the driveway, it made Bale look absolutely animalistic and a force not to be trifled with. That includes the cowl, which McFarlane perfectly captured.

Where Can You Stream ‘Batman Begins’?

Batman Begins is currently streaming on Max alongside the rest of Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy. It's the perfect time to rewatch it too, considering 2025 marks the film’s 20th anniversary. You can browse McFarlane Toys’ previously released Batman cowls on their website.

