While there have been a ton of Batman stories since The Dark Knight was released in 2008, Christopher Nolan's second Batman adventure remains one of the DC hero's finest hours. The Dark Knight trilogy as a whole has been honored in more ways than one over the years, with companies like Funko and McFarlane Toys leading the way. The latter has included this universe in their popular DC Multiverse figure line and recently featured Batman Begins in their newly minted cowl replica line. Now, Christian Bale’s second Batsuit is getting some love in this bat-worthy collection.

The Dark Knight Batman 1:1 scale, 21-inch-tall, cowl will be going up for pre-order on Thursday, January 9 at select retailers. While McFarlane has already debuted Bale’s debut cowl from Batman Begins, the suit between Begins and Dark Knight saw some major updates. It wasn't just tweaks like Michael Keaton’s Batsuit saw in between Batman and Batman Returns. The main difference is the motorcycle suit and armor-plated appearance, which allowed the character to finally move his head without moving his entire body for the first time. This cowl now joins Keaton’s first Batsuit, Adam West’s campy attire, Kevin Conroy’s iconic animated version, and a handful of comic book iterations in McFarlane Toys’ replica collection.

What Is ‘The Dark Knight’ About?

Taking place about a year after Batman Begins, The Dark Knight has a fully formed Capped Crusader cleaning up the remaining criminals on the streets that were a part of the Arkham Asylum breakout seen at the end of the first film — including the Scarecrow (Cillian Murphy). At the same time, the mob isn't going down without a fight. New district attorney Harvey Dent (Aaron Eckhart) has to reluctantly team up with Lieutenant James Gordon (Gary Oldman) and Batman to turn the tables.

However, despite their early success, The Joker (Heath Ledger) emerges as Gotham’s biggest threat. The Dark Knight’s next test pushes the hero to the brink as he risks losing the people he loves and Gotham's "White Knight" Harvey Dent in the process. From the thick thriller suspense to the masterful direction by Nolan to the iconic preferences, The Dark Knight is a genre-bending thriller for the ages. Despite being almost 15 years old at this point — and with Matt Reeves’ The Batman universe now taking moviegoers by storm — the trilogy remains a peak of the character’s cinematic catalog. The Dark Knight is also still heavily considered the best comic book movie of all time.

The Dark Knight is currently streaming on Sling TV. The rest of the trilogy, Batman Begins and The Dark Knight Rises, are streaming on Max. Before your next Nolan Bat-binge, you can view McFarlane Toys' entire cowl replica collection on their website.

